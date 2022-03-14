About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Tips to Work in a Hybrid Work Environment
Tips to Work in a Hybrid Work Environment

Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 14, 2022
Highlights:
  • Wear computer glasses to avoid any complications to your eyesight
  • Drink plenty of water, coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water
  • Take a break after every 30 minutes to 60 minutes and stretch your body

Work from home culture has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some tips for you to create a healthy hybrid work environment post Covid.

Unfortunately, the widespread coronavirus pandemic has ruled our lives for the past two years. The constant arrival of new variants is posing demanding challenges for organizations and posing difficult scenarios for them to resume full-fledged operations. Expecting the workplace to return to their daily office routine is akin to wishing for a life on the moon. Being adaptable in terms of workplace norms is currently the best option, and thus the hybrid work environment has become the new normal.

Tips to Work in a Hybrid Work Environment

While there is always a silver lining to every cloud, technology has removed the stress of uncertainty from the heads of the bosses, and everyone has adjusted to working from their desks at home with online meetings and working scenarios.

While we've all gotten used to the hybrid work environment, we can't ignore the impact it's having on us, both mentally and physically. Working online does not reduce stress; in fact, it increases it in many ways.
It is substantial to focus on our health while putting in our best foot forward towards our work.

Let us look at some tips to remain healthy while working from home or from the office.

Keep yourself hydrated - As much as we take this point casually, we should keep drinking water and maintain our fluid intake throughout the day to keep ourselves hydrated through all the exhaustion. The body gets dehydrated even when you're sitting inside the house, so you must develop a habit of keeping a water bottle with you and keep sipping the water. You must also include the intake of other healthy fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water, infused and detox water in your daily routine. If you are someone who has a habit of forgetting, you also have the option of setting drinking water alarms on your phone to remind you of the same.

Eat nutritious food - While working we tend to munch on snacks but we must keep in mind that the importance of the three main meals should not be disregarded and one should have a proper balanced breakfast, lunch and dinner while working from both home and office. Skipping meals can be extremely harmful to the body and can cause severe gastric issues. A meal packed with proteins, carbs, fibers and other crucial nutrients keep you energized for the day and saves you from issues like bloating, gastric attacks and fatigue.

Mid-meal snacking - As significant as it is to have a nutritious meal it is also necessary to snack in between to satisfy your hunger pangs. You must always keep a few healthy snacking options handy like roasted makhana, roasted peanuts, fruits, unsweetened nut butter, protein bars, and other healthy snacks so that it keeps you away from munching on unhealthy food items which have a high content of sugar and salt and are low on nutrition. They can cause bloating, weight gain and other health issues.

Breathing exercises - It is no secret that breathing exercises can calm you down, relax your mind and increase your focus. Breathing exercises enhance the oxygen flow in your blood and boost your energy. Deep breathing can help you fight anxiety and decrease your stress levels. Practicing these exercises on a daily basis can keep your brain fresh and ready to take all the workload with a positive mindset.

Stretching - When you're sitting on your work table with your laptop for extended hours you must take a break after every 30 minutes to 60 minutes where you get up and stretch your body. Stretching maintains the relaxation of the body and rejuvenates it to promote your strength and flexibility. Sitting in one place gives rise to backaches and pain in the knee joints. Stretching helps maintain the blood flow and keeps you fit.

Wear computer glasses - You should be mindful of your screen time and wear computer glasses to avoid the blue light affecting your eyesight. With the increased work-from-home hours, you are forced to sit in front of the screen, and then even on your break, you use your mobile phone which takes your screen time to almost 18 hours a day causing red eyes, decreased eyesight, and watering of eyes. This can be hazardous in the long run hence one should take precautions and wear computer glasses to avoid any further complications to the eyesight.

We must collectively aim to reduce mental and physical strain on our body and mind to keep ourselves healthy by keeping these significant tips in mind and being mindful of our own well being.



Source: IANS
<< Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022– “Our Pain is Real”

