About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Lower High Blood Pressure? Eat Variety Of Protein Sources

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • High blood pressure is one of the leading contributors of heart disease
  • Nutritious meal can be an effective way to fight against hypertension
  • Include protein from different sources in your daily diet to fight high blood pressure

How to Lower High Blood Pressure? Eat Variety Of Protein Sources

Consuming a balanced diet by including protein from a variety of sources can help reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure in adults, reveals a new research published today in Hypertension, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

Nearly half of the U.S. population has hypertension, or high blood pressure - one of the leading contributors to cardiovascular disease. When left untreated, high blood pressure damages the circulatory system and is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health conditions.

Advertisement


"Nutrition may be an easily accessible and effective measure to fight against hypertension. Along with fat and carbohydrates, protein is one of the three basic macronutrients," said study author Xianhui Qin, M.D., of the National Clinical Research Center for Kidney Disease at Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China.

There is a strong association between poor diet quality and increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease.

In its 2021 dietary guidance to improve cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association advises people eat healthy sources of protein, mostly from plants and may include seafood and low-fat or fat-free dairy products, and, if desired, lean cuts and unprocessed forms of meat or poultry.
Advertisement

The American Heart Association recommends eating one to two servings, or 5.5 ounces, of protein daily.

The study authors analyzed health information for nearly 12,200 adults living in China who were part of at least 2 out of 7 rounds of the China Health and Nutrition Survey from 1997 to 2015 (surveys taken every 2-4 years).

Participants' initial survey was used as a baseline, while data from their last round was used as a follow-up for comparison. Participants were an average age of 41 years, and 47% were men. The survey measured dietary intake in three consecutive 24-hour dietary recalls and a household food inventory.

A trained interviewer collected 24-hour dietary information over 3 days in the same week during each round of the survey.

Participants were given a protein "variety score" based on the number of different sources of protein eaten out of 8 reported: whole grains, refined grains, processed red meat, unprocessed red meat, poultry, fish, egg and legumes. One point was given for each source of protein, with a maximum variety score of 8. The researchers then evaluated the association for new onset hypertension in relation to the protein variety score.

New-onset hypertension was defined as systolic (top number) blood pressure greater than or equal to 140 mm Hg and/or diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure greater than or equal to 90 mm Hg, taking blood pressure-lowering medicine, or self-reporting that a physician diagnosed high blood pressure since their last survey visit. Average time to follow-up was 6 years.

The analysis found:
  • More than 35% of the nearly 12,200 participants developed new-onset high hypertension during follow-up.
  • Compared to participants with the lowest variety score for protein intake (less than 2), those with the highest variety score (4 or higher) had a 66% lower risk of developing high blood pressure.
  • For each of the 8 protein types, there was a window of consumption amount where the risk of hypertension was lower. Researchers described this as the appropriate level of consumption.
  • When total quantity of protein intake was considered, the amount consumed was divided into five categories (quintiles), from least to most intake. People who ate the least amount of total protein and those who ate most protein had the highest risk for new onset of hypertension.
    • "The heart health message is that consuming a balanced diet with proteins from various different sources, rather than focusing on a single source of dietary protein, may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure," Qin said.

    A limitation of the study is its observational design. Because researchers used prior health information, they could not definitively prove protein intake of any kind or quantity caused or prevented new-onset hypertension.

    Co-authors are Chun Zhou, M.S.; Qimeng Wu, M.S.; Ziliang Ye, M.S.; Mengyi Liu, M.S.; Zhuxian Zhang, M.S.; Yuanyuan Zhang, M.D.; Huan Li, M.D.; Panpan He, M.S.; Qinqin Li, M.S.; and Chengzhang Liu, M.S. Authors' disclosures are listed in the manuscript.

    The study was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, Outstanding Youths Development Scheme of Nanfang Hospital, Clinical Research Program of Nanfang Hospital and Southern Medical University.



    Source: Eurekalert
    Advertisement
    << Obesity can Increase Kidney Stones in Children

    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    Advertisement
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
    Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
    Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
    Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
    World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
    World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Thalassemia Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Neck Cracking 

    Recommended Reading
    Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
    Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
    Drinking black tea regularly may lower the risk of developing heart diseases and high blood ......
    New Device Helps Measure Blood Pressure and Other Vitals
    New Device Helps Measure Blood Pressure and Other Vitals
    Novel blood pressure monitoring device designed using two photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors is ......
    Manage High Blood Pressure With Regular Yogurt Intake
    Manage High Blood Pressure With Regular Yogurt Intake
    Eating yogurt helps manage hypertension (high blood pressure). Higher yoghurt intake was found to .....
    Can Adding Herbs and Spices Lower Blood Pressure?
    Can Adding Herbs and Spices Lower Blood Pressure?
    Adding herbs and spices to your food is a great way to add flavor without adding extra sodium, ......
    Baby Food - Basics
    Baby Food - Basics
    The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infant...
    Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
    Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
    Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
    Bombay Blood Group
    Bombay Blood Group
    Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
    Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
    Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
    Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
    Magical Millets for Your Health
    Magical Millets for Your Health
    Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
    Neck Cracking
    Neck Cracking
    Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
    Thalassemia
    Thalassemia
    Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
    open close
    ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

    Are you suffering from blood pressure / sugar Problem?
    Do you want to consult an expert doctor?


    Yes No