medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Eating Nuts Regularly Lowers Risk of Heart Rhythm Irregularity

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 18, 2018 at 3:51 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Eating many servings of nuts each week can help lower the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm)
  • Nuts are rich in healthy fats, minerals, and antioxidants. All these are heart healthy.
Eating more nuts each week can help lower the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) also known as heart flutter, reveals research published in the journal Heart.
Eating Nuts Regularly Lowers Risk of Heart Rhythm Irregularity
Eating Nuts Regularly Lowers Risk of Heart Rhythm Irregularity

Research indicates that eating this amount of nuts may also reduce the risk of developing heart failure, but the findings are not so consistent.

There have been many earlier studies linking regular eating of nuts with a lower risk of heart disease or stroke and associated death. However, it was not clearly established which particular aspects of cardiovascular disease are associated with nut consumption.

To explore this angle in detail, the research team used the completed Food Frequency Questionnaire responses and lifestyle information from over 61,000 Swedish 45-83 year olds. Their heart health was tracked for 17 years, till the end of 2014 or until death, whichever came first.

Findings of the study

People who ate nuts regularly were:
  • better educated had healthier lifestyles
  • less likely to smoke
  • less likely to have high blood pressure
  • ate more fruit and vegetables
During the monitoring period, it was observed that there were
  • 4983 heart attacks, of which 917 were fatal
  • 3160 cases of heart failure
  • 7550 cases of atrial fibrillation
  • 972 cases of aortic valve narrowing
  • 983 abdominal aortic aneurysms (a bulge or swelling in the aorta, a major artery)
  • 3782 cases of stroke caused by a blood clot (ischaemic)
  • 543 caused by a brain bleed (intracerebral haemorrhage)
By taking account of the age and sex, nut consumption was linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and abdominal aortic aneurysm.

However, when many risk factors were accounted for, mainly lifestyle, general diet, diabetes, and family history, only links with atrial fibrillation and with heart failure emerged.

The findings showed the more frequently the nuts were included in the diet so much lower was the associated risk of atrial fibrillation. Eating one serving of nuts one to three times every month was associated with a reduced risk of just 3 percent. Eating nuts once or twice a week lowered the risk by 12 percent. Eating nuts more frequently, three or more times a week lowered the risk 18 percent.

For heart failure, the findings were less consistent. They were moderate, but not high, and weekly nut consumption was associated with a 20 percent lower risk.

The study is important because of its large size and a large number of cardiovascular disease cases reported during the monitoring period.

Nuts are rich in healthy fats, minerals, and antioxidants. All these are heart healthy.

"Nut consumption or factors associated with this nutritional behavior may play a role in reducing the risk of atrial fibrillation and possibly heart failure," the research team observed.

"Since only a small proportion of this population had moderate (about 5%) or high (less than 2%) nut consumption, even a small increase in nut consumption may have large potential to lead to a reduction in incidence of atrial fibrillation and heart failure in this population."the research team suggested.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Health Benefits of Nuts

Health Benefits of Nuts

Nuts are power house of nutrition having health benefits ranging from weight loss to reducing risk of diabetes and heart attack.

Health Benefits of Cashew Nuts

Health Benefits of Cashew Nuts

There are many health benefits of cashew nuts. Cashew nuts can be eaten raw or roasted and can be used to make many healthy recipes.

Health Benefits of Peanuts

Health Benefits of Peanuts

When eating peanuts, it is important to be aware of the calories in peanuts. There are many health benefits of peanuts. Hence, consuming them in moderation is important for good health.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Flat Belly Foods

Flat Belly Foods

Confused between different diet plans? Grab these amazing foods to cut the belly fat. Read on…

Health Benefits of Walnuts

Health Benefits of Walnuts

Walnut, the world’s healthiest brain food has unique health benefits ranging from weight management to prevention of various cancers. Nutrition facts are listed.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Nails - Health and Disease Palpitations Symptom Evaluation Flat Belly Foods Health Benefits of Walnuts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...