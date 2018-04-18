Eating Nuts Regularly Lowers Risk of Heart Rhythm Irregularity

‘Regular eating of nuts is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Nuts are heart healthy and rich in healthy fats, minerals,antioxidants. Consuming nuts frequently in a week can lower the risk of atrial fibrillation.’

Research indicates that eating this amount of nuts may also reduce the risk of developing heart failure, but the findings are not so consistent.There have been many earlier studies linking regular eating of nuts with a lower risk of heart disease or stroke and associated death. However, it was not clearly established which particular aspects of cardiovascular disease are associated with nut consumption.To explore this angle in detail, the research team used the completed Food Frequency Questionnaire responses and lifestyle information from over 61,000 Swedish 45-83 year olds. Their heart health was tracked for 17 years, till the end of 2014 or until death, whichever came first.People who ate nuts regularly were:During the monitoring period, it was observed that there wereBy taking account of the age and sex, nut consumption was linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and abdominal aortic aneurysm.However, when many risk factors were accounted for, mainly lifestyle, general diet, diabetes, and family history, only links with atrial fibrillation and with heart failure emerged.The findings showed the more frequently the nuts were included in the diet so much lower was the associated risk of atrial fibrillation. Eating one serving of nuts one to three times every month was associated with a reduced risk of just 3 percent. Eating nuts once or twice a week lowered the risk by 12 percent. Eating nuts more frequently, three or more times a week lowered the risk 18 percent.For heart failure, the findings were less consistent. They were moderate, but not high, and weekly nut consumption was associated with a 20 percent lower risk.The study is important because of its large size and a large number of cardiovascular disease cases reported during the monitoring period.Nuts are rich in healthy fats, minerals, and antioxidants. All these are heart healthy."Nut consumption or factors associated with this nutritional behavior may play a role in reducing the risk of atrial fibrillation and possibly heart failure," the research team observed."Since only a small proportion of this population had moderate (about 5%) or high (less than 2%) nut consumption, even a small increase in nut consumption may have large potential to lead to a reduction in incidence of atrial fibrillation and heart failure in this population."the research team suggested.Source: Medindia