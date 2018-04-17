medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Having Late Breakfast Can Put You At Risk of Obesity

by Hannah Joy on  April 17, 2018 at 8:04 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Being an evening person is linked to higher body mass index (BMI)
  • Having late breakfast may increase Body Mass Index (BMI) leading to overweight and obesity
  • Being a morning person can lower BMI and reduce risk of overweight and obesity
People with type 2 diabetes who wake up late and have a late breakfast might have a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) that can lead to overweight or obesity, reveals a new study.
Having Late Breakfast Can Put You At Risk of Obesity
Having Late Breakfast Can Put You At Risk of Obesity

Obesity is a common risk factor seen among people with Type 2 diabetes. The study was published in the journal Diabetic Medicine.

Previous studies show that an evening preference person who wakes up late and goes to bed late was associated with an increased risk for obesity. However, there is no evidence in regard to this phenomenon among people with Type 2 diabetes.

The research study was led by Dr. Sirimon Reutrakul, associate professor of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism in the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and her team.

Who is at Risk for Obesity? A Morning or Evening Person?

The research team wanted to investigate as to who was associated with an increased risk for higher BMI- whether a morning or evening preference people with Type 2 diabetes and what factors contributed to the increased risk.

Reutrakul and her colleagues recruited around 210 non-shift workers who had Type 2 diabetes and were living in Thailand.

To know whether the participant has a morning or evening preference was assessed using a questionnaire. In this, questions were focused on preferred time for waking up and going to bed; time of day spent exercising; and time of day spent engaged in mental activity such as working, reading, etc.

The scores range from 13 to 55, indicating extreme evening preference and the later indicating extreme morning preference.

Participants with an evening preference scored less than 45, and those with morning preference scored 45 or higher. Every participant's weight was measured, and BMI was calculated.

Self-report and questionnaire measured sleep duration and quality of sleep. They were then interviewed about their meal timings, and daily caloric intake was determined by self-reported one-day food recalls.

On an average, self-reported sleep duration was about 5.5 hours/night and participants consumed around 1,103 kcal/day.

Various Factors linked to Obesity Risk

All participants were found to be overweight, as their average BMI was 28.4 kg/m2. Also, about 97 of them had evening preference, and 113 had morning preference.

Participants with evening preference ate breakfast between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m, while those with morning preference ate between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The mealtime for participants with morning preference was found to be much earlier when compared with the meal timing of participants with evening preference, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and the last meal.

The research team observed that having more evening preference was linked to higher BMI. However, higher BMI was not linked to caloric intake, lunch and dinner times.

Also, morning preference was associated with earlier breakfast time and lower BMI by 0.37 kg/m2.

"Later breakfast time is a novel risk factor associated with a higher BMI among people with Type 2 diabetes. It remains to be investigated if eating breakfast earlier will help with body weight in this population," said Reutrakul.

Reutrakul speculates that eating a late dinner can alter the internal biological clock that plays a key role in circadian regulation.

Previous studies show that circadian misalignment can lead to dysregulation of energy metabolism.

Obesity and Diabetes Mellitus

A person is said to be overweight or obese when their weight is greater than what's considered healthy for the height.

Overweight is when the Body Mass Index (BMI) is >25, and a person is said to be obese when the BMI is >30. Obesity is a threat not only for adults but also for children and adolescents.
  • Globally, about 2.7 billion adults are likely to suffer from overweight and obesity by 2025
  • One in three adult population is overweight, and one in 10 is found to be obese
  • Globally, obesity is the fifth leading cause of deaths
  • India is second only to China in diabetes prevalence
  • In 2011, about 61.3 million people in India were found to have diabetes, which is expected to 101.2 million by 2030, according to the International Diabetes Federation
Making changes in diet, losing weight and regular physically activity can prevent an individual from becoming overweight or obese or diabetic.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...