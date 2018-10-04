medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Easy Way to Monitor Blood Sugar Using Adhesive Patch Test for Diabetes

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 10, 2018 at 5:44 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A non-invasive, adhesive patch was developed as an easy way to monitor blood sugar
  • The adhesive patch consisting of sensors and reservoirs does not need any calibration with a blood sample and is found to be much easier than a finger-prick blood test
  • Millions of diabetics can now avoid the painful and unpopular finger-prick blood test
A non-invasive, adhesive patch has been created by scientists as an easy way to monitor blood sugar. Instead of the usual finger-prick blood test, the adhesive patch enables the measurement of glucose levels through the skin. Millions of diabetics can now avoid the painful and unpopular tests.
Easy Way to Monitor Blood Sugar Using Adhesive Patch Test for Diabetes
Easy Way to Monitor Blood Sugar Using Adhesive Patch Test for Diabetes

New Adhesive Patch for Diabetes Test
Instead of piercing the skin, the patch draws glucose out from fluid between cells across hair follicles with the help of miniature sensors using a small electric current. The glucose collected in minute reservoirs is then measured. Readings can be taken once in every 10 to 15 minutes spread over several hours.

The adhesive patch consisting of sensors and reservoirs does not need any calibration with a blood sample and is found to be more accessible than a finger-prick blood test.

Concept Behind the Device

The adhesive patch can be available on a low-cost, comfortable to wear sensor, providing an accurate measurement of blood glucose wirelessly to the wearer's phone or smartwatch. It also signals with notifications when they may need to take any action, the study was published in Nature Nanotechnology, the research team from the University of Bath.

Key Advantage of the New Device

Each minute sensor can work in a small area over an individual hair follicle. It increases the accuracy of the measurements by reducing the inter- and intra-skin variability in glucose extraction.

Multidisciplinary Collaborative Study

The project is a multidisciplinary collaboration between researchers from the Departments of Physics, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, and Chemistry at the University of Bath.

A non-invasive (needle-less) method to assess the blood sugar was a difficult task to achieve. Earlier findings included either a single-point calibration with a classic 'finger-stick' or the implantation of a pre-calibrated sensor using a single needle insertion. The calibration-free approach was developed to monitor the blood glucose level. This new device becomes a necessary contribution to reduce the incidence of diabetes, said Professor Richard Guy, from the Department of Pharmacy & Pharmacology.

"The specific architecture of our array permits calibration-free operation, and it has the further benefit of allowing realization with a variety of materials in combination. We utilized graphene as one of the components as it brings important advantages: specifically, it is strong, conductive, flexible, and potentially low-cost and environmentally friendly. In addition, our design can be implemented using high-throughput fabrication techniques like screen printing, which we hope will ultimately support a disposable, widely affordable device." said Dr. Adelina Ilie, from the Department of Physics.

Details of the Study

The research team tested the patch on both pig skin and healthy human volunteers. It provided good results in both and can be used to accurately measure blood glucose levels across the range seen in diabetic human patients throughout the day.

Further modifications of the patch are to increase the number of sensors in the array, to check the functionality over a 24-hour wear period and to undertake some key clinical trials.

About Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic, hormonal disorder caused when the pancreas does not produce sufficient amount of the hormone called insulin. The two major forms of diabetes are type 1 and type 2 diabetes. If type 2 diabetes or diabetes mellitus is not properly managed it can damage body organs such as the eyes, kidneys and the heart.

Diabetes is an ever-increasing serious public health problem. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the incidence of diabetes, which may rise from 171 million in 2000 to 366 million in 2030, worldwide. In the UK, only less than six percent of adults have diabetes and the NHS spends around 10% of its budget on diabetes monitoring and treatments. Up to 50% of adults with diabetes are yet to be diagnosed.

People with diabetes or those at high risk of developing diabetes can be benefited with this non-invasive way of monitoring blood glucose using the adhesive patch and make efforts to control or prevent the risk of diabetes.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Thalassemia Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Undescended Testicles Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...