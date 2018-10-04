Unite for Parkinson's - World Parkinson's Disease Day

Highlights:
- World Parkinson's
Disease Day is observed annually on the 11th April worldwide to
educate and raise awareness about this condition.
- Parkinson's disease is
a progressive neurological condition marked by tremor, rigidity and
movement difficulties and currently has no cure.
- Approximately a 10
million persons worldwide are affected by PD, which is also the second
most common age related neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's
disease.
History of World Parkinson's Day
World Parkinson's
Disease Day (WPDD) was founded on the 11th
April 1997
- the birth anniversary
of Dr James Parkinson
. Dr Parkinson
was born on the 11th
April 1755 and is renowned for his essay 'An Essay on the Shaking Palsy' in 1817,
which was the first to recognize Parkinson's as a
medical condition.
WPDD started as a
joint initiative between the World
Health Organization
(WHO) and the
European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA) to raise
awareness about this progressive neurological condition.
‘Raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease is key to early diagnosis, treatment and to improve quality of life for patients and their care givers.’
This year marks the 22nd
edition of the WPDD is being
observed with the theme "Unite for Parkinson's", calling upon people from all
walks of life to lend support for the common goal of raising awareness about PD
and to improve
the quality of life of patients and their families.
Important Milestones in
WPDD Over The Years
- The inaugural WPDD in 1997
laid down clear guidelines about
rights of patient's with the disease. It was supported by influential persons from across the world
including HRH Princess Margaret, Princess Diana, UK prime ministers John
Major and Tony Blair, boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Pope John Paul II,
and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
- In 2005, the ninth WPDD
marked the 250th birth anniversary of James Parkinson and the Luxembourg
association established the Red
Tulip as the official symbol of the disease.
- In 2008, in a unique
experiment, the Danish chapter of
EPDA filled an apartment with thousands of polystyrene balls to reproduce
the movement difficulties experienced by PD patients and to make normal persons
to understand what it was like to live with the disease.
- In 2014 a two meter high
shoe was placed in Piccadilly Circus in London with the theme 'Put yourself in my shoes' to
correct public misconceptions about the disease.
In 2015
, the World Parkinson's Program
announced the winners of the Dr Rana
International Parkinson's Community Service Award
for the year 2014. The
award recognizes the outstanding
contribution of individuals from around the world to the cause of Parkinson's disease
.
What We Can Do To Raise
Awareness About Parkinson's Disease
There are several
ways we can choose to make our contribution to raise awareness about
Parkinson's disease:
- Using social media such as
Twitter and Facebook to post and share messages about the disease or
posting the campaign theme message for 2018 "Unite for Parkinson's".
- Persons with PD can share
their experiences on social media and provide inspiration and hope to
persons affected and their families.
- Carry prominent messages and information about PD in local/national newspaper and other
media.
- Distribute pamphlets or
information leaflets about PD to the public at prominent locations in your
neighborhood
such as parks, malls, and other popular spots.
- Organize or host a webinar/seminar about PD featuring prominent speakers in your
organization or institution.
- Get the local
administration and authorities involved and urge them to make patient-friendly policies to
improve the quality of life for them and their families.
- Doctors and clinics can offer free
check-ups for the elderly on this day, as well as display prominent messages
about the condition in their premises to raise awareness and educate the
public about this condition.
- Organize a fundraiser or sporting event in your community. The awareness color for Parkinson's
disease is silver and silver colored bracelets, wrist bands, silver
themed mugs and other trinkets can be sold and proceeds donated for PD
research.
About Parkinson's
Disease
Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative condition
in which
nerve cells that deliver the neurotransmitter dopamine to other cells are
decreased in numbers. It occurs
more commonly in the elderly. It is associated
with the physical symptoms such tremor, difficulty in movement, involuntary
movements or rigidity. There is currently no cure and treatment aims at
alleviating the symptoms.
Living
with Parkinson's Disease
References:
- Learn as much as possible and stay informed about
the condition
- Eat a balanced nutritious diet; avoid
constipation
- Exercise regularly to keep the muscles strong and
flexible
- Making changes in the house to be able to
function independently
- Learning to prevent falls and maintain balance
- Become part of a support group and learn from
others experiences
- Families and caregivers need to have self-care
measures in place to overcome fatigue and exhaustion
- Be regular with medications and carry your
medicine supply when traveling
