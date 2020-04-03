Drinking Orange Juice Daily can Fight Obesity, Heart Disease, Diabetes

But, why it works remains a mystery.New research published in thedemonstrates that mice fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet that were also given nobiletin were noticeably leaner and had reduced levels of insulin resistance and blood fats compared to mice that were fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet alone.said Murray Huff, PhD, a Professor at Western's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry who has been studying nobiletin's effects for over a decade.But, Huff says he and his team at Robarts Research Institute at Western still haven't been able to pinpoint exactly how nobiletin works. The researchers hypothesized that the molecule was likely acting on the pathway that regulates how fat is handled in the body. Called AMP Kinase, this regulator turns on the machinery in the body that burns fats to create energy, and it also blocks the manufacture of fats.However, when the researchers studied nobiletin's effects on mice that had been genetically modified to remove AMP Kinase, the effects were the same.said Huff.Huff says while the mystery remains, this result is still clinically important because it shows that nobiletin won't interfere with other drugs that act on the AMP Kinase system. He says current therapeutics for diabetes like metformin for example, work through this pathway.The next step is to move these studies into humans to determine if nobiletin has the same positive metabolic effects in human trials.said Huff.Source: Eurekalert