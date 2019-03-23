medindia
Drinking Orange Juice Daily Reduces Stroke Risk

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 23, 2019 at 10:09 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Risk of fatal strokes could be cut by almost a quarter by drinking orange juice every day, reveals a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. The Daily Mail reported that the consumption of juice each day saw a reduction in the risk of a brain clot by 24 percent.
Drinking Orange Juice Daily Reduces Stroke Risk

Further, the rates of heart disease were also reduced in regular drinkers, who were 12 to 13 per cent less likely to suffer with damaged arteries.

Fresh fruit juices have long been thought of as healthy. But consumers in recent years have been put off by warnings over their high sugar content.

The researchers noted that the health benefits in terms of stroke prevention could outweigh the risks from sugar content.

"We found a favorable association with pure fruit juice consumption," said researchers from the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health.

It's not just orange juice that has this benefit, other fruit juices also appear to cut the risk, they noted.

Juice is thought to contain many of the naturally-occurring plant substances found in whole fruit that can protect blood vessels against disease.

However, the team said despite the obvious benefits of juice, they would still recommend eating whole fruit as well, as there are more studies confirming its benefits.

For the study, the team examined nearly 35,000 men and women aged between 20 and 70 years.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome

Beauty parlor stroke syndrome is a form of vertebrobasilar insufficiency that causes symptoms of mild to severe stroke after a hair wash in a beauty parlor.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

