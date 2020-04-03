medindia
Beat Insomnia: Prebiotics can Help Fight against Sleep Problems
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Beat Insomnia: Prebiotics can Help Fight against Sleep Problems

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 4, 2020 at 10:51 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prebiotics are effective in treating stress and sleep problems
  • Adding a variety of prebiotic foods to your daily diet can help you fight against insomnia

Eating prebiotic foods like leeks, artichokes, onions, and certain whole grains can help you get a good night's sleep. So, switch to a prebiotic diet to catch some extra Zzz's.

Think dietary fiber is just for digestive health? Think again.
Beat Insomnia: Prebiotics can Help Fight against Sleep Problems

Specific fibers known as prebiotics can improve sleep and boost stress resilience by influencing gut bacteria and the potent biologically active molecules, or metabolites, they produce, new University of Colorado Boulder research shows.

Show Full Article


The research could ultimately lead to new approaches to treating sleep problems, which affect 70 million Americans.

"The biggest takeaway here is that this type of fiber is not just there to bulk up the stool and pass through the digestive system," said Robert Thompson, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Physiology and lead author of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports. "It is feeding the bugs that live in our gut and creating a symbiotic relationship with us that has powerful effects on our brain and behavior."

Food for Our Bugs

Most people are familiar with probiotics, friendly bacteria present in fermented foods like yogurt and sauerkraut. More recently, scientists have taken an interest in prebiotics - dietary compounds that humans cannot digest but serve as nourishment for our microbiome, or the trillions of bacteria residing within us. While not all fibers are prebiotics, many fibrous foods like leeks, artichokes, onions and certain whole grains are rich in them.

For the study, the researchers started adolescent male rats on either standard chow or chow infused with prebiotics and tracked an array of physiological measures before and after the rats were stressed.

As reported in the researchers' previous study, those on the prebiotic diet spent more time in restorative non-rapid-eye-movement (NREM) sleep. After stress, they also spent more time in rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep, which is believed to be critical for recovery from stress.

While rats eating standard chow saw an unhealthy flattening of the body's natural temperature fluctuations and a drop in healthy diversity of their gut microbiome after stress, those fed prebiotics were buffered from these effects.

The new study sheds light on how prebiotics can help bust stress.

"We know that this combination of dietary fibers helps promote stress robustness and good sleep and protects the gut microbiome from disruption. With this new study, we wanted to try to identify the signal," said senior author and Integrative Physiology Professor Monika Fleshner, director of the Stress Physiology Laboratory.

Using a technology called mass spectrometry to analyze the rats' fecal samples, the researchers measured metabolites, or bioactive small molecules produced by bacteria as food is broken down.

They found rats on the prebiotic diet had a substantially different "metabolome", or make-up of metabolites. Theirs was higher in dozens of them, including fatty acids, sugars and steroids which may, via gut-brain signaling pathways, influence behavior. The rats' metabolome also looked different after stress.

For instance, the rats on the standard chow diet saw dramatic spikes in allopregnanolone precursor and Ketone Steroid, potentially sleep-disrupting metabolites, while those on the prebiotic diet saw no such spike.

"Our results reveal novel signals that come from gut microbes that may modulate stress physiology and sleep," said Fleshner.

In Search of a Better Sleeping Pill

While prebiotic dietary fiber is certainly healthy, it's uncertain whether just loading up on foods rich in it can promote sleep. The rats were fed very high doses of four specific prebiotics, including: galactooligosaccharides, which are present in lentils and cabbage; polydextrose (PDX) an FDA-approved food additive often used as a sweetener; lactoferrin, found in breast milk; and milk fat globular protein, abundant in dairy products.

"You'd probably have to eat a whole lot of lentils and cabbage to see any effect," said Thompson.

Prebiotic supplements already abound on natural food store shelves. But, Fleshner said it's too soon to say whether a supplement or drug containing such compounds would be safe and effective for everyone. Depending on what their microbial make-up is, different people might respond differently.

"These are powerful molecules with real neuroactive effects and people need to exercise some caution," she said.

Human studies are already in the works at CU Boulder.

Ultimately, Fleshner believes what they are learning in her lab could lead to a new class of options for people who can't sleep but don't like taking narcotics.

"Armed with this information, we might be able to develop a targeted therapeutic that boosts the molecules that buffer against stress and tamps down the ones that seem to disrupt sleep," she said. "It's exciting to think about."

Reference :
  1. Dietary prebiotics alter novel microbial dependent fecal metabolites that improve sleep - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60679-y)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Dietary Prebiotics Help Improve Sleep and Reduce Effect of Stress

Diet containing prebiotics helps improve sleep quality and reduce impact of stress by regulating the population of healthy gut bacteria.

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

Insomnia Home Remedy

Home remedies offer you herbal and natural method to treat insomnia effectively.

Milk Formula Containing Prebiotics may improve Baby's Developmental Skills

Feeding prebiotics in combination with milk formula early in life may have a positive impact on the cognition and other developmental skills in babies.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive