Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease

- Surgery at Loma Linda University Health halts rare brain disease
- Half of the girl's brain disconnected to save her life and offer a chance at normalcy
- Rasmussen’s encephalitis affects 500 children yearly; the exact cause remains unknown
To help a sick girl named Brianna Bodley, doctors at Loma Linda University Health in California turned off one half of her brain.
This was because she had a condition called Rasmussen's encephalitis, which causes swelling in the brain. If not treated, it could hurt her brain permanently and make it hard for her to move. But because of the surgery, Brianna will be able to live a normal life, even though one side of her brain isn't working.
Hemispherectomy Procedure: Surgical Procedure that Saved a Young LifeHemispherectomy is a surgical procedure in which one half of the brain (hemisphere) is either completely or partially removed or disconnected from the rest of the brain. In this case, half of the brain was disconnected.
This procedure is typically performed in cases of severe epilepsy, brain tumors, or certain neurological disorders that primarily affect one hemisphere. By disconnecting or removing the affected hemisphere, the goal is to stop or significantly reduce seizures and improve the individual's quality of life (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hemispherectomy at UCLA
Go to source).
Because of the disease, Brianna used to have seizures. One side of her brain had gotten smaller, and even with medicine, the disease wasn't stopping. After the surgery, Brianna's left side doesn't work anymore.
Brianna's mom, Crystal Bodley, mentioned, "After surgery, the entire left side of her body is turned off." Her sister, Torie Bodley, talked about how Brianna was scared about the operation, but Torie encouraged her and helped her feel better.
Around 500 kids are diagnosed with Rasmussen's encephalitis every year. Even though it's a rare illness, it mostly affects kids and young people. Nobody knows exactly what causes it.
Rasmussen's Encephalitis: A Rare DiseaseRasmussen's encephalitis is a rare and progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects children and young adults.
It is characterized by chronic inflammation of one hemisphere of the brain, leading to seizures, loss of motor skills, cognitive decline, and other neurological symptoms.
The exact cause of Rasmussen's encephalitis is still unknown. In severe cases where conventional treatments fail to control seizures, a hemispherectomy may be considered as a last resort to improve the patient's quality of life and prevent further neurological deterioration (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Rasmussen's Encephalitis
Go to source).
"This surgery is a beacon of hope for those battling Rasmussen's encephalitis, offering a chance at a brighter future."
References :
- Hemispherectomy at UCLA - (https://www.uclahealth.org/medical-services/pediatric-neurosurgery/conditions-treatment/pediatric-epilepsy-surgery/epilepsy-treatment/hemispherectomy)
- Rasmussen's Encephalitis - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/rasmussens-encephalitis)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement