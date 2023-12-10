About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease
Advertisement

Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM
Highlights:
  • Surgery at Loma Linda University Health halts rare brain disease
  • Half of the girl's brain disconnected to save her life and offer a chance at normalcy
  • Rasmussen’s encephalitis affects 500 children yearly; the exact cause remains unknown

To help a sick girl named Brianna Bodley, doctors at Loma Linda University Health in California turned off one half of her brain.

This was because she had a condition called Rasmussen's encephalitis, which causes swelling in the brain. If not treated, it could hurt her brain permanently and make it hard for her to move. But because of the surgery, Brianna will be able to live a normal life, even though one side of her brain isn't working.

Hemispherectomy Procedure: Surgical Procedure that Saved a Young Life

Hemispherectomy is a surgical procedure in which one half of the brain (hemisphere) is either completely or partially removed or disconnected from the rest of the brain. In this case, half of the brain was disconnected.

Gene to Halt Progress of Thyroid Cancer Identified
Gene to Halt Progress of Thyroid Cancer Identified
Potential target gene to halt progression of thyroid cancer has been identified. Restoring the levels of 52 microRNAs could be a novel therapeutic strategy.
Advertisement


This procedure is typically performed in cases of severe epilepsy, brain tumors, or certain neurological disorders that primarily affect one hemisphere. By disconnecting or removing the affected hemisphere, the goal is to stop or significantly reduce seizures and improve the individual's quality of life (1 Trusted Source
Hemispherectomy at UCLA

Go to source).

The doctors could have taken out one side of her brain, but they thought that might cause problems. Dr. Aaron Robison, who led the surgery, explained that just disconnecting it was enough to completely stop the disease and maybe even cure it.
Does the Brain Have a 'Pause' Button to Freeze All Movements?
Does the Brain Have a 'Pause' Button to Freeze All Movements?
Scientists have discovered a collection of nerve cells in the midbrain that, when triggered, may stop all movement, similar to pausing a movie.
Advertisement

Because of the disease, Brianna used to have seizures. One side of her brain had gotten smaller, and even with medicine, the disease wasn't stopping. After the surgery, Brianna's left side doesn't work anymore.

Brianna's mom, Crystal Bodley, mentioned, "After surgery, the entire left side of her body is turned off." Her sister, Torie Bodley, talked about how Brianna was scared about the operation, but Torie encouraged her and helped her feel better.

Around 500 kids are diagnosed with Rasmussen's encephalitis every year. Even though it's a rare illness, it mostly affects kids and young people. Nobody knows exactly what causes it.

Rasmussen's Encephalitis: A Rare Disease

Rasmussen's encephalitis is a rare and progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects children and young adults.

It is characterized by chronic inflammation of one hemisphere of the brain, leading to seizures, loss of motor skills, cognitive decline, and other neurological symptoms.

The exact cause of Rasmussen's encephalitis is still unknown. In severe cases where conventional treatments fail to control seizures, a hemispherectomy may be considered as a last resort to improve the patient's quality of life and prevent further neurological deterioration (2 Trusted Source
Rasmussen's Encephalitis

Go to source).

"This surgery is a beacon of hope for those battling Rasmussen's encephalitis, offering a chance at a brighter future."

References :
  1. Hemispherectomy at UCLA - (https://www.uclahealth.org/medical-services/pediatric-neurosurgery/conditions-treatment/pediatric-epilepsy-surgery/epilepsy-treatment/hemispherectomy)
  2. Rasmussen's Encephalitis - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/rasmussens-encephalitis)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Scientists Discover Rare, Deadly Neurological Disease
Scientists Discover Rare, Deadly Neurological Disease
Scientists have identified a new drug that binds to and removes iron enhances the survival of cells involved in the Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disorder.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Exploring the Spread of Cancer to the Brain
Exploring the Spread of Cancer to the Brain
Microfluidic devices track what happens to cancer cells as they migrate in the brain.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its ...
Basics of Rare Diseases

Basics of Rare Diseases

Rare or orphan diseases are least understood of all chronic diseases. They are more common than projected and ...
Incurable Diseases

Incurable Diseases

Incurable diseases are disorders of infectious, non-infectious, genetic, metabolic, neoplastic or autoimmune ...
Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental ...

Latest Health Watch

World Sight Day: Illuminating the Importance of Vision

World Sight Day: Illuminating the Importance of Vision

Delve into the significance of World Sight Day. Uncover the global vision challenges and the hopeful solutions that promise a brighter, clearer future.
S. Capitis: A Stealthy Bacteria Threatening Neonatal Health

S. Capitis: A Stealthy Bacteria Threatening Neonatal Health

Dive into the research uncovering the complexities of S. capitis, a bacteria strain threatening neonates, and the efforts to combat its rising global prevalence.
Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?

Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?

A new study reveals how HPV influences prostate cancer risk, shedding light on prevention and treatment.
World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life

World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life

Learn about World Arthritis Day, an annual event spreading awareness about joint conditions, symptoms, and care.
How to Recognize Congenital Heart Disease in Kids?

How to Recognize Congenital Heart Disease in Kids?

In children, warning signs include cyanosis (bluish discoloration of the skin), rapid breathing, poor feeding, and slow growth.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests