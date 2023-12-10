Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease

To help a sick girl named Brianna Bodley, doctors at Loma Linda University Health in California turned off one half of her brain.



This was because she had a condition called Rasmussen's encephalitis, which causes swelling in the brain. If not treated, it could hurt her brain permanently and make it hard for her to move. But because of the surgery, Brianna will be able to live a normal life, even though one side of her brain isn't working.



Hemispherectomy Procedure: Surgical Procedure that Saved a Young Life

Hemispherectomy is a surgical procedure in whichfrom the rest of the brain. In this case, half of the brain was disconnected.