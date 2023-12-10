World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life

World Arthritis Day is a global health awareness event held annually on October 12th. Its purpose is to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, and their impact on individuals' lives, and to educate people about their symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of early diagnosis to prevent further complications. The day aims to unite people worldwide to advocate for better treatment options and support for those affected by these diseases (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

World Arthritis Day 2023



Significance of World Arthritis Day (WAD)

Arthritis is an inflammatory joint condition that affects the tissues surrounding the joints and other connective tissues, resulting in joint pain and stiffness.Due to a lack of awareness and support, arthritis and its related conditions have significantly impacted lives globally.