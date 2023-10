World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life

The theme of World Arthritis Day 2023

History of World Arthritis Day

Self-care Strategies for Managing Joint Pain Caused by Arthritis

Adopt a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as leafy greens, berries, ginger, nuts, legumes, and fiber Prioritize vitamin D and calcium intake Maintain an ideal body weight to reduce stress on joints, especially weight-bearing ones Engage in regular low-impact exercises like swimming, walking, and cycling to minimize joint stress Practice yoga and meditation to relax muscles Quit smoking

Know the Answers to the Top 5 Frequently Asked Questions about Arthritis

What is the Primary Cause of Arthritis?

What are the Common Symptoms of Arthritis?

Pain

Redness

Stiffness

Swelling

Tenderness

Warmth

Is Arthritis a Serious Condition?

At what Age does Arthritis Typically Begin?

Can Arthritis be Cured?

World Arthritis Day (WAD) plays a pivotal role in mobilizing people, the medical community and governments worldwide to participate in awareness campaigns, creating better opportunities for those affected.The theme for World Arthritis Day 2023 isRMDs are among the most prevalent, disabling, burdensome, and costly non-communicable diseases and this hidden crisis impacts the lives of over 120 million people of all ages in Europe alone. While healthcare has become a very visible topic of international discussion due to the COVID-19 pandemic , RMDs remain largely unknown and unaddressed throughout Europe and beyond, despite their seriousness and prevalence.This theme aims to inspire individuals with arthritis, their caregivers, families, and the general public to take proactive steps to enhance their quality of life.Established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI), World Arthritis Day (WAD) was first observed on October 12, 1996. Since then, various global communities, including the Arthritis Foundation, have joined the cause to bridge the awareness gap, offer support, facilitate community access, advocate for robust policies, and support research efforts.Most forms of arthritis are believed to stem from anthat leads the body to attack its own joint tissues. This may have a genetic basis. Other types of arthritis can be triggered by immune system issues or metabolic conditions like gout.It may also increase the risk of developing other chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes, emphasizing the importance of managing it comprehensively.Arthritis most commonly starts between thewith a higher prevalence in women. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), including biological therapies, can help manage the symptoms.While there is, early diagnosis and a tailored treatment plan can help prevent permanent joint damage. Treatment options include lifestyle adjustments, medication, and, in severe cases, surgery for severely affected joints.Source: Medindia