World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life
Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM
Highlights:
  • World Arthritis Day educates on symptoms, prevention, and early diagnosis of rheumatic diseases
  • The 2023 theme "Living with an RMD at all stages of life." emphasizes collective effort for positive change
  • Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) leads the global movement for awareness and support

World Arthritis Day is a global health awareness event held annually on October 12th. Its purpose is to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, and their impact on individuals' lives, and to educate people about their symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of early diagnosis to prevent further complications. The day aims to unite people worldwide to advocate for better treatment options and support for those affected by these diseases (1 Trusted Source
World Arthritis Day 2023

Go to source).

Significance of World Arthritis Day (WAD)

Arthritis is an inflammatory joint condition that affects the tissues surrounding the joints and other connective tissues, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. There are over 100 types of arthritis, with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis being the most common. Due to a lack of awareness and support, arthritis and its related conditions have significantly impacted lives globally.

Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on arthritis.
Treatment for arthritis varies depending on the type, emphasizing the need for early detection and appropriate treatment.

World Arthritis Day (WAD) plays a pivotal role in mobilizing people, the medical community and governments worldwide to participate in awareness campaigns, creating better opportunities for those affected.

The theme of World Arthritis Day 2023

The theme for World Arthritis Day 2023 is "Living with an RMD at all stages of life."
The pain in the joints can be effectively eased through the practice of yoga, which gives flexibility to the joints and strength to the muscles of the body parts
"Globally, over 1.3 billion people grapple with Rheumatic Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMDs) throughout their lives, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and support."

RMDs are among the most prevalent, disabling, burdensome, and costly non-communicable diseases and this hidden crisis impacts the lives of over 120 million people of all ages in Europe alone. While healthcare has become a very visible topic of international discussion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RMDs remain largely unknown and unaddressed throughout Europe and beyond, despite their seriousness and prevalence.

This theme aims to inspire individuals with arthritis, their caregivers, families, and the general public to take proactive steps to enhance their quality of life.

History of World Arthritis Day

Established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI), World Arthritis Day (WAD) was first observed on October 12, 1996. Since then, various global communities, including the Arthritis Foundation, have joined the cause to bridge the awareness gap, offer support, facilitate community access, advocate for robust policies, and support research efforts.

Self-care Strategies for Managing Joint Pain Caused by Arthritis

  1. Adopt a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as leafy greens, berries, ginger, nuts, legumes, and fiber
  2. Prioritize vitamin D and calcium intake
  3. Maintain an ideal body weight to reduce stress on joints, especially weight-bearing ones
  4. Engage in regular low-impact exercises like swimming, walking, and cycling to minimize joint stress
  5. Practice yoga and meditation to relax muscles
  6. Quit smoking

Know the Answers to the Top 5 Frequently Asked Questions about Arthritis

1.

What is the Primary Cause of Arthritis?


Most forms of arthritis are believed to stem from an immune system malfunction that leads the body to attack its own joint tissues. This may have a genetic basis. Other types of arthritis can be triggered by immune system issues or metabolic conditions like gout.

2.

What are the Common Symptoms of Arthritis?

  • Pain
  • Redness
  • Stiffness
  • Swelling
  • Tenderness
  • Warmth
3.

Is Arthritis a Serious Condition?


Yes, it can lead to pain, disability, and premature death. It may also increase the risk of developing other chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes, emphasizing the importance of managing it comprehensively.

4.

At what Age does Arthritis Typically Begin?


Arthritis most commonly starts between the ages of 40 and 60, with a higher prevalence in women. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), including biological therapies, can help manage the symptoms.

5.

Can Arthritis be Cured?


While there is no known cure for arthritis, early diagnosis and a tailored treatment plan can help prevent permanent joint damage. Treatment options include lifestyle adjustments, medication, and, in severe cases, surgery for severely affected joints.

"Every step taken towards raising awareness and support for RMDs is a stride towards improving the lives of millions. Let's unite in this journey."

Reference :
  1. World Arthritis Day 2023 - (https:www.eular.org/world-arthritis-day-2023)


Source: Medindia
