Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?

Human papillomavirus and prostate cancer: systematic review and meta-analysis - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37789036/)

Viruses are linked to about 15% of all human cancers. Some viruses can change how tumor cells behave, making cancer worse. While HPV is known for causing cervical cancer in women, it doesn't seem to increase the risk of ovarian and uterine cancer.Some studies have suggested that HPV might affect how prostate cancer develops. They found signs of HPV in prostate cancer samples. However, not all studies agree on this.The scientists gathered information from different databases to do this study. They looked at 271 articles and selected 27 studies that met their criteria. These studies examined over 1,600 prostate tumor samples and over 1,400 control samples. The control samples were either normal prostate tissue or tissue with a condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).When they compared HPV presence in normal prostate tissue to cancerous tissue, they found a connection. But when they used BPH tissue as a control, the link wasn't as clear. This shows that the type of tissue used for comparison affects how HPV relates to prostate cancer risk.HPV seems to be avirus in prostate cancer. It's only detectable in the early stages and disappears later on. Some specific types of HPV are more common in BPH tissues before they turn cancerous.Besides just finding HPV, it's important to see how it's physically present in the samples. In cancer, the HPV DNA is mixed with the cells' DNA, which makes the cancer grow. It also makes the cancer cells harder to kill.To conclude, this study suggests that HPV infection increases the risk of prostate cancer in men. However, more research is needed to fully understand how HPV is involved in prostate cancer, especially using normal prostate tissues as a comparison.