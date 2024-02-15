Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, February 15). Can Poor Digestion Lead to Cancer? . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 15, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-poor-digestion-lead-to-cancer-214985-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Can Poor Digestion Lead to Cancer?". Medindia. Feb 15, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-poor-digestion-lead-to-cancer-214985-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Can Poor Digestion Lead to Cancer?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-poor-digestion-lead-to-cancer-214985-1.htm. (accessed Feb 15, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Can Poor Digestion Lead to Cancer?. Medindia, viewed Feb 15, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-poor-digestion-lead-to-cancer-214985-1.htm.