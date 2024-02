Why Do I Still Have Cough, Weeks After Recovering from Cold?

Highlights: Post-infectious coughs affects 11%-25% of adults, typically lasting 3-8 weeks

Differentiating between benign coughs and serious respiratory issues is crucial

Seeking medical attention for persistent symptoms ensures proper diagnosis and treatment

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Postinfectious cough in adults



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Over-the-counter medications suffice for post-infectious coughs, but watch out for persistent symptoms. #cough #cold #medindia’

Advertisement

Managing Post-Infectious Coughs

Advertisement

Recognizing Serious Symptoms

Advertisement

When to Seek Medical Attention?

Postinfectious cough in adults - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/196/5/E157)

Have you experienced a lingering cough even after recuperating from a cold? This scenario, termed as a post-infectious cough, is prevalent among adults, affecting approximately 11% to 25% of individuals, according to a publication in thePost-infectious coughs stem from respiratory tract infections induced by viruses like the common cold. As explained by specialists such as Omid Mehdizadeh, MD, an otolaryngologist (ENT) and laryngologist, the persistent cough results from heightened inflammation within the respiratory system, encompassing the nose, throat, vocal cords, and lungs. This inflammation increases the sensitivity of bronchial tubes and elevates mucus production, impeding its proper clearance. Consequently, individuals may endure a persistent cough lasting between three to eight weeks ().Dr. Chantel Strachan, a Primary Care Physician and Internist, underscores that post-infectious coughs are generally benign yet can pose physical discomfort and social inconvenience. Employing conservative treatments such as over-the-counter cough suppressants , intranasal steroids for postnasal drip, humidifiers, and lozenges can alleviate symptoms. Nonetheless, there's no substantiated evidence supporting the use of antibiotics or steroids for post-infectious coughs.It's imperative to differentiate between a post-infectious cough and more severe respiratory ailments. While a dry, hacking cough characterizes a post-infectious cough, symptoms like breathlessness, chest pain, fever, bloody mucus, difficulty swallowing, or noisy breathing necessitate medical evaluation. These indicators may signify underlying conditions like pneumonia asthma , or COPD If symptoms persist beyond eight weeks or if red-flag symptoms emerge, individuals should seek medical assessment. Red-flag symptoms encompass wet coughs , bloody mucus, breathing difficulties, chest pain, fever, and swallowing issues. In such instances, a chest x-ray or pulmonary function test may be warranted to exclude severe conditions.Post-infectious coughs are commonplace following respiratory infections like the common cold, impacting a significant proportion of adults. While symptoms typically resolve within three to eight weeks without prescription treatments, over-the-counter medications can alleviate discomfort. Nevertheless, recognizing persistant symptoms suggest a severe underlying issue. Prompt medical consultation for persistent or alarming symptoms ensures appropriate diagnosis and treatment, fostering respiratory wellness and overall health.Source-Medindia