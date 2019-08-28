medindia
Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health

Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health

by Hannah Joy on  August 28, 2019 at 12:26 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Drinking red wine once in every two weeks can help improve your gut health
  • Intake of red wine can also lower the risk of obesity and heart disease
  • Choose red wine to keep your gut healthy and happy
Red wine can improve your gut health can can also reduce the risk of developing obesity and heart disease. However, drinking red wine once in every two weeks is enough to observe an effect, reveals a new study.
Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health

A study from King's College London has found that people who drank red wine had an increased gut microbiota diversity (a sign of gut health) compared to non-red wine drinkers as well as an association with lower levels of obesity and 'bad' cholesterol.

Show Full Article


In a paper published today in the journal Gastroenterology, a team of researchers from the Department of Twin Research & Genetic Epidemiology, King's College London explored the effect of beer, cider, red wine, white wine and spirits on the gut microbiome (GM) and subsequent health in a group of 916 UK female twins.

They found that the GM of red wine drinkers was more diverse compared to non-red wine drinkers. This was not observed with white wine, beer or spirits consumption.

First author of the study, Dr Caroline Le Roy from King's College London said: "While we have long known of the unexplained benefits of red wine on heart health, this study shows that moderate red wine consumption is associated with greater diversity and a healthier gut microbiota that partly explain its long debated beneficial effects on health."

The microbiome is the collection of microorganisms in an environment and plays an important role in human health. An imbalance of 'good' microbes compared to 'bad' in the gut can lead to adverse health outcomes such as reduced immune system, weight gain or high cholesterol.

A person's gut microbiome with a higher number of different bacterial species is considered a marker of gut health.

The team observed that the gut microbiota of red wine consumers contained a greater number of different bacterial species compared to than non-consumers. This result was also observed in three different cohorts in the UK, the U.S. And the Netherlands. The authors took into account factors such as age, weight, the regular diet and socioeconomic status of the participants and continued to see the association.

The authors believe the main reason for the association is due to the many polyphenols in red wine. Polyphenols are defence chemicals naturally present in many fruits and vegetables. They have many beneficial properties (including antioxidants) and mainly act as a fuel for the microbes present in our system.

Lead author Professor Tim Spector from King's College London said: "This is one of the largest ever studies to explore the effects of red wine in the guts of nearly three thousand people in three different countries and provides insights that the high levels of polyphenols in the grape skin could be responsible for much of the controversial health benefits when used in moderation."

The study also found that red wine consumption was associated with lower levels of obesity and 'bad' cholesterol which was in part due to the gut microbiota.

"Although we observed an association between red wine consumption and the gut microbiota diversity, drinking red wine rarely, such as once every two weeks, seems to be enough to observe an effect. If you must choose one alcoholic drink today, red wine is the one to pick as it seems to potentially exert a beneficial effect on you and your gut microbes, which in turn may also help weight and risk of heart disease. However, it is still advised to consume alcohol with moderation," added Dr Le Roy.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Antioxidants in Red Wine can Prevent Fat Build Up in The Heart

Antioxidants found in red wine, when released slowly over time can promote healing and lessen fat build up in the heart finds a new study.

Red Wine may not Serve its Purpose in the Obese

Anti-ageing properties of red wine may not work for obese people, claims new study.

Chocolate, Red Wine to Save Your Heart! Think Again

Scientists warn that red wine and chocolates are not as good as they are promoted to be.

Research Fraud Raises Some Doubts About Benefits of Red Wine on Heart from Resveratrol

Dr. Dipak Das of the University of Connecticut is facing dismissal after a three-year investigation revealed fabrication and falsification in his research on resveratrol.

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine

Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the world.

Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet

Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be effective in aiding digestive problems.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

More News on:

Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red Wine Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Health Insurance - India Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet Leaky Gut Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

MasSpec Pen can Detect Cancer during Surgery Accurately

Home Remedies for Skin Pigmentation

Smartphone Enables Detection of Norovirus: Here's How

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive