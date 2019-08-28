Ketogenic Diet Continues to be Safe, Effective for Infants with Genetic Epilepsy

Ketogenic diet is athat is rigorously medically supervised. It is widely recognized as an effective treatment for epilepsy that does not respond to medications.says study author John Millichap, MD, an epilepsy specialist at Lurie Children's and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.explains Dr. Millichap.Generally, it is only in the last few years that epilepsy specialists began offering ketogenic diet to younger kids, and most studies in infants have only included babies with infantile spasms. The current report from Lurie Children's describes experience using ketogenic diet with a large and expanded population of young patients who had various types of epilepsy that began in infancy. In their review, the youngest patient to start ketogenic diet was only 3 weeks old.Out of 109 children in the study, close to 20 percent achieved complete seizure control after three months on a ketogenic diet, and nearly 40 percent had significant seizure reduction (more than 50 percent).In children with genetic causes of epilepsy, outcomes were even more favorable, with nearly half experiencing more than 50 percent seizure reduction. Dr. Millichap and colleagues found that the age of seizure onset or age at the ketogenic diet initiation were not related to the eventual seizure outcome.Only about 10 percent of the children included in the study withdrew early. Among these, there were no critical adverse events related to the ketogenic diet.says Dr. Millichap.Lurie Children's also offers a genetic testing clinic for infants and children with suspected genetic causes of epilepsy.says Dr. Millichap.Source: Eurekalert