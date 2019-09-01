medindia
Ketogenic Supplements Can Reduce Seizures Without Dietary Restriction

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Ketogenic supplementation can delay seizures without dietary restriction, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Physiological Reports.
Ketogenic Supplements Can Reduce Seizures Without Dietary Restriction

The ketogenic diet has proven successful in helping people lose weight and improve their overall health, including those with epilepsy. The low-carb diet transitions the body from burning sugar to burning fat and ketones for energy. New research suggests that increasing blood ketones by using ketogenic supplementation can reduce seizures without dietary restriction.

A new study finds supplementing a normal, carbohydrate-rich diet with specific ketogenic agents may significantly delay tonic-clonic seizures caused by exposure to high levels of oxygen.

Oxygen toxicity is a complication that can arise following hyperbaric oxygen therapy, an FDA approved treatment used to manage various medical conditions, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, air/gas embolism, and diabetic wounds. It involves inhaling pure oxygen in a pressurized or hyperbaric chamber.

"Exposure to high-pressure oxygen is also a danger to recreational, technical and military scuba divers, including Navy SEAL divers, as a seizure manifesting underwater can be lethal," said lead author Csilla Ari D'Agostino, PhD, research assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of South Florida College of Arts and Sciences.

"As a scuba diver, I am very excited about the implications of these findings, since during 20 years of diving I have heard many stories about the dangers of being exposed to high partial pressure of oxygen and it is something that always has to be considered when planning a dive.

Dr. Ari D'Agostino and her team used a small hyperbaric environmental chamber to test the effects of ketogenic agents on rats. The animals were freely fed standard rodent chow, consisting of 70 percent carbohydrates. They also received different ketogenic supplements one hour before being exposed to pure oxygen in the chamber, which was pressurized to simulate technical and military dive operations. These conditions were maintained until physical symptoms of a seizure were observed.

The team found that the most effective supplement was a combination of ketone ester and medium-chain triglyceride oil in delaying the onset of hyperbaric oxygen-induced seizures. The latency to seizures was delayed by 219 percent in that group, and the seizure severity was significantly reduced as well with ketone supplementation. The neuroprotective effects of ketone supplements were associated with an elevation of blood ketone levels.

The findings show that boosting the level of blood ketones by specific ketone supplements produce therapeutic ketosis, which, in turn, may provide increased resistance to seizures induced by extreme levels of hyperbaric oxygen. Importantly, the findings support that this neuroprotective effect may not require strict adherence to dietary restrictions and can be achieved through supplementation alone.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Frequency of Seizures in Severe Epilepsy

A high fat, low carbohydrate diet in patients with severe form of epilepsy seems to halt the condition and reduce the frequency of their seizures.

Novel Ways to Treat Silent Seizures in Children

A brain region has been identified to be responsible for the occurrence of non-convulsive seizures in children. Scientists target this region to prevent the seizures.

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal development of digits, and intellectual impairment. It is non-progressive and treatment is mainly supportive.

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Neurocysticercosis

Neurocysticercosis or Cysticercosis of brain is the most common cause of epilepsy and the most common parasitic infection of the brain. Neurocysticercosis is more common in the developing countries.

Video-EEG Monitoring Test

Video-electroencephalography monitoring is a diagnostic technique that records the electrical activity of the brain during seizures for a prolonged period.

