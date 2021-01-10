About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Advertisement

Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Breastfeeding can help reduce risk of postpartum depression in mothers
  • Women with postpartum depression who are not treated have difficulty in bonding with the child
  • Postpartum depression increases maternal morbidity and is associated with increased risks for cardiovascular disease, stroke and type-2 diabetes
  • Increasing the number of breastfeeding weeks, also helps in decreasing the risk of postpartum depression

Breastfeeding mothers are at lower risk of developing postpartum depression than mothers who are not breastfeeding, reveals a new study.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 11 and 20 percent of women who give birth each year in the U.S. have postpartum depression symptoms, which is the greatest risk factor for maternal suicide and infanticide.

Advertisement

Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk

Given that there are 4 million births annually, this equates to almost 800,000 women with postpartum depression each year.

Current biological and psychosocial models of breastfeeding suggest that breastfeeding could possibly reduce a woman's risk for postpartum depression. However, prior studies only have looked at the initiation of breastfeeding and breastfeeding length.
Advertisement

In addition, small and often homogenous samples have yielded ungeneralizable results lacking in statistical power with biased results due to higher levels of education, income, and proportions of white participants compared to the general population of the sampled country.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and collaborators are the first to examine current breastfeeding status in association with postpartum depression risk using a large, national population-based dataset of 29,685 women living in 26 states.

Results of the study, published in the journal Public Health Nursing, demonstrate that postpartum depression is a significant health issue among American women with nearly 13 percent of the sample being at risk.

Findings showed that women who were currently breastfeeding at the time of data collection had statistically significant lower risk of postpartum depression than women who were not breastfeeding.

In addition, there is a statistically significant inverse relationship between breastfeeding length and risk of postpartum depression. As the number of weeks that women breastfed increased, their postpartum depression decreased

. An unexpected finding was that there was no significant difference in postpartum depression risk among women with varying breastfeeding intent (yes, no, unsure).

"Women suffering from postpartum depression, which occurs within four weeks and up to 12 months after childbirth, endure feelings of sadness, anxiety and extreme fatigue that makes it difficult for them to function," said Christine Toledo, Ph.D., senior author and an assistant professor in FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

"Women with postpartum depression who are not treated also may have negative outcomes, including difficulty bonding with and caring for their children, thoughts of harming themselves or their infant, and also are at an increased risk of substance misuse."

Woman who have experienced postpartum depression have a 50 percent increased risk of suffering further episodes of postpartum depression in subsequent deliveries.

In addition, they have a 25 percent increased risk of suffering further depressive disorders unrelated to childbirth up to 11 years later.

Postpartum depression increases maternal morbidity and is associated with increased risks for cardiovascular disease, stroke and type-2 diabetes.

For the study, Toledo and collaborators from the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies, University of North Carolina School of Nursing, Chapel Hill, Seattle University of Nursing, and The University of British Columbia School of Nursing, analyzed dataset from the 2016 Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) questionnaire to investigate the association of breastfeeding practices taking into consideration significant covariates such as age, race, marital status, education, abuse before and during pregnancy, cigarette smoking, among others.

"Findings from this important study suggest that breastfeeding is a cost efficient and healthy behavior that can decrease a woman's risk for postpartum depression," said Safiya George, Ph.D., dean, FAU Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

"Nurses in particular play an important role in educating and promoting both the maternal health benefits of breastfeeding and infant benefits such as providing necessary nutrients and protecting them against allergies, diseases and infections."

Study co-authors are Rosina Cianelli, Ph.D.; Giovanna De Olivera, Ph.D.; and; Karina Gattamorta, Ph.D., all with the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies; Natalia Villegas Rodgriguez, Ph.D., University of North Carolina School of Nursing, Chapel Hill; Danuta Wojnar, Ph.D., Seattle University of Nursing; and Emmanuela Ojukwu, Ph.D., The University of British Columbia School of Nursing.

The study was funded by the Ph.D. Scholarly Award by the Sigma Theta International, Beta Tau Chapter.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Strok...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Noom Diet
Noom Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Importance of Breastfeeding Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes 

Recommended Reading
Do Breastfeeding Mothers Under Medication Affect Their Newborn?
Do Breastfeeding Mothers Under Medication Affect Their Newborn?
A new study investigates how antibiotic intake during pregnancy affects the composition of breast .....
Avoid Separating Covid-Infected Mothers and Breastfeeding Babies
Avoid Separating Covid-Infected Mothers and Breastfeeding Babies
Experts advise against separating COVID infected mothers from babies while they are ......
Link Between Breastfeeding, Childbearing, Lower Early Menopause Risk Discovered
Link Between Breastfeeding, Childbearing, Lower Early Menopause Risk Discovered
Early menopause risk was lower among women who had at least one pregnancy lasting at least six ......
Safe Bedsharing can Promote Breastfeeding
Safe Bedsharing can Promote Breastfeeding
Safe bedsharing among infants can facilitate breastfeeding duration, and can prevent sudden infant ....
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close