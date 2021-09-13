Do Breastfeeding Mothers Under Medication Affect Their Newborn?

The effect of maternal antibiotic use on infant health is studied at the University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine. About 70% of breastfeeding mothers are under some form of medication and among that 90% of the medications are not labeled properly for pregnant or lactating women. This indicates that the drugs are taken "off-label" or they are not approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).



Most of the medication consumed by pregnant mothers will contain antibiotics (to treat various infections) and its effect on child development through breast milk exposure is not known. Human milk plays a vital role at the interface of maternal and infant health. The study was done from the data collected from basic and data scientists, pharmacologists and clinical researchers.

