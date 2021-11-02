by Anjanee Sharma on  February 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM Coronavirus News
Avoid Separating Covid-Infected Mothers and Breastfeeding Babies
According to The COVID Mothers Study, it may be safer for mothers infected with COVID-19 to maintain contact with their babies. Keeping them apart can lead to maternal distress and harm breastfeeding later in infancy.

This study was done worldwide involving infants who did not directly breastfeed. These infants did not experience skin-to-skin care or room-in within arms' reach of their mothers.

Findings showed that the infants were less likely to be breastfed exclusively in the first three months of life. Researchers also found that almost 60% of mothers who experienced separation reported feeling very distressed, and 78% reported at least moderate distress. Nearly 1/3rd (29%) of separated mothers were unable to breastfeed once reunited with their infants, despite trying.

Melissa Bartick, co-author, says that this research contributes to the emerging evidence that skin-to-skin care, rooming-in within arms' reach, and direct breastfeeding may be safe for mothers infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Arthur I. Eidelman, Editor-in-Chief of Breastfeeding Medicine, notes, "This report strengthens the recommendation that breastfeeding should be continued to be encouraged and supported in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic and that direct breastfeeding is indicated for mothers infected with SARS-CoV-2."




Source: Medindia

