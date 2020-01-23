medindia

Link Between Breastfeeding, Childbearing, Lower Early Menopause Risk Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 23, 2020 at 12:19 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among women who had at least one pregnancy lasting at least six months and those who had breastfed their infants were found to have a lower risk of early menopause, revealed results of a new epidemiological analysis of more than 108,000 women.
Link Between Breastfeeding, Childbearing, Lower Early Menopause Risk Discovered
Link Between Breastfeeding, Childbearing, Lower Early Menopause Risk Discovered

Further, risk was lowest among those who breastfed exclusively. The work is by first author and Ph.D. student Christine Langton, with her advisor Elizabeth Bertone-Johnson at the University of Massachusetts Amherst's School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

Show Full Article


Thus pregnancy and breastfeeding are believed to lower the risk of early menopause, which is defined as the end of menstruation before age 45. Early menopause is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and osteoporosis. Details appear in the online open-access journal JAMA Network Open.

Langton and colleagues suggest that while their results did not demonstrate a clear dose-response for breastfeeding, their findings are consistent with the hypothesis that a biological mechanism is influenced by longer breastfeeding. Also, findings from other studies support that optimal benefits from breastfeeding exclusively, for both mother and baby, reach a threshold between six and 12 months. Breastfeeding exclusively means that the baby receives no liquids or solid foods, only breast milk.

As Langton explains, "In our study, women with three or more pregnancies who breastfed exclusively for a total of 7 to 12 months had about a 32% lower risk of early menopause compared to women with the same number of children who breastfed exclusively for less than one month." Langton and colleagues also observed what they call other notable associations. Compared to women with no full-term pregnancies, women who had two pregnancies had a 16% lower risk of early menopause and women with three pregnancies saw a 22% lower risk.

The authors believe theirs is the first prospective cohort study to look at the relationship between breastfeeding and risk of early menopause. They point out that only one other study had examined the relationship of parity (number of children) to risk of early natural menopause. Langton says, "Our study has a lot of strength because of the large sample size, the 26 years of follow-up and the prospective design. Also, at baseline we limited our study to women who were premenopausal, which is a key point," she adds, along with their careful control for many confounders.

"Our breastfeeding findings not only add new insight into ways to prevent early menopause," she points out, "but they align nicely with recommendations of both the American Academy of Pediatrics and World Health Organization that US women exclusively feed their infants breastmilk for at least six months and continue breastfeeding for up to one year," Langton notes. For this work, Langton and colleagues conducted their prospective, population-based study within the on-going Nurses' Health Study II cohort that began collecting data in 1989. They report that response rates were 85-90%. Parity, menopause status and age were measured at baseline and every two years, while breastfeeding factors were assessed three times during follow-up. Women in the study were followed until menopause or age 45, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, death, cancer diagnosis or loss to follow-up.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Breast Feeding - Preparation - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding how your body prepares breast feeding

Dealing with Menopause

Menopause is an importantant stage in woman's life.Know more about it's physiology,signs,symptoms,causes and management of menopause.

Pregnancy Calorie Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Calorie Intake Calculator is a pregnancy calorie guide and a quick calculator to check calorie intake when you are pregnant. Find out how much energy (calorie) a pregnant woman needs in each trimester.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Menopause and Sex

Menopause occurs when a woman''s ovaries stop producing the hormone estrogen. Since estrogen is linked to sex drive, a woman will experience changes in sexual desire around the time of menopause.

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause weight gain can be easily managed.

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

MenopauseHot FlashVaginitisVaginal BleedingHormone Replacement TherapyWeight Gain After MenopauseMenorrhagiaDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesMenopause Weight GainMenopause and Sex
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

Iron Supplements for Women

Kerala Passes Landmark Government Order for Brain Death Certification
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive