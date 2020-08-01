Close nighttime proximity can facilitate breastfeeding duration exclusively, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine.

Safe Bedsharing can Promote Breastfeeding

‘Having conversations about safe bedsharing is necessary for removing the stigma around the topic and for facilitating open and honest dialogue between parents and providers. ’

The protocol emphasizes that all parents should be educated on safe bedsharing, with the understanding that bedsharing is very common, and when bedsharing is unplanned, it carries a higher risk than planned bedsharing.



Arthur I. Eidelman, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Breastfeeding Medicine, states: "This is a most welcome balanced statement that emphasizes the positive value of safe bedsharing while properly delineating the clinical and environmental hazards that should be avoided."



Leading experts representing The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) have released new evidence-based recommendations regarding the benefits and risks of bedsharing for mother-infant pairs who have initiated breastfeeding and are in home settings. The new protocol is published in Breastfeeding Medicine, the official journal of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine published by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.