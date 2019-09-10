Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Let''s Unite in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The earliest edition of National Breast Cancer
Awareness Month (NBCAM) was observed in
by the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and educate women,
especially
and to reduce related deaths. Since then, it
has become a major annual event and observed worldwide. The primary aim of this
campaign is to highlight the importance
of performing periodic self-breast
examinations and to undergo
.
The Pink
Ribbon - Global Symbol of Breast Cancer
In 1991, the Susan Komen Foundation
conducted a "Race
for Cure" for breast cancer survivors in New York City
and gave pink masks to all participants. Since then, the color pink came to be
first associated with breast cancer and now recognized and used widely in
breast cancer awareness campaigns across the globe, after the establishment of
the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 1993.
How We Can
Help To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Each one of us has a responsibility to get
involved and contribute our mite to raise
awareness about breast cancer importance of early diagnosis
and treatment.
Campaign materials are available widely on official websites, and can be used
to spread breast
cancer message
- Use social media
such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share educational and inspiring
messages using the pink ribbon, which is the global breast cancer symbol
- Survivors of
breast cancer and their close families can share their experiences,
struggles and real-life stories on social media, to inspire and help similarly affected
women and their families to learn
from and stay positive
- Light up
prominent buildings and landmarks in the neighborhood in pink color and
display breast cancer awareness posters and banners to gain maximum reach
among the population
- Distribute breast
cancer awareness leaflets and pink ribbons to general public in prominent
locations of the community such as malls, libraries and educational
institutions
- Offices and work
places can be decorated in pink and employees can show solidarity to the
campaign by dressing in pink or wearing the pink ribbon on their dress
- We can make an
individual donation to support the campaign and organizations should show
their support to the campaign by making corporate donation
- Along with other
community members, we can organize events such as walkathons or marathons
or a fun-filled gala event or
quiz in the local park to educate and spread the
message about breast cancer awareness and donate the proceeds to charity
or breast cancer research
- Doctors and clinics
can provide free well woman check-ups and mammograms at a discount to urge
more women to go for these check-ups
- Print and visual
media and local FM stations should carry/broadcast articles, discussions, and programs about recognizing early
warning signs of breast cancer to save millions of lives
- Individuals and
non-profit organizations can organize sale of pink themed tee shirts,
mugs, bracelets, pins brooches and other stuff either locally or via
social media to raise awareness about breast cancer and give away the
profits to support the campaign
- Popular
personalities from the film and entertainment industry and sports such as
football or cricket players can wear
pink ribbons and appear in campaign advertisements and programs to show
their solidarity and to spread the message to the population
Warning Signs of Possible Breast Cancer - Self
Examination
Every woman must be aware of the warning signs
of breast cancer and the importance of breast self-examination and regular
mammograms to detect breast cancer early
, so that a cure is possible
Here's How to Reduce Your
Risk of Breast Cancer
Breast cancer cannot be prevented, but here are
a
few things that can help reduce the risk of
developing breast cancer
In summary, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a
major global event observed in October to educate women about the signs and
symptoms of breast cancer
and seek early medical attention so that it's
possible to cure the illness and potentially save the lives of numerous women. Let's get
united in the fight against breast cancer.
Source: Medindia