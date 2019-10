Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Let''s Unite in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore,to educate the general population, especially women, about the warning signs of breast cancer and the need to seek urgent medical attention, if they occur.

‘Breast cancer can be cured if diagnosed early. Every woman should know to recognize the warning signs of breast cancer and the importance of self-examination. Therefore, let us all unite in the fight against breast cancer.’

The earliest edition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) was observed inby the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and educate women, especially about breast cancer and to reduce related deaths. Since then, it has become a major annual event and observed worldwide. The primary aim of this campaign is to highlight the importance of performing periodic self-breast examinations and to undergo regular mammography (x-ray of the breasts) to help early detection and treatment of breast cancer