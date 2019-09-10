Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Let's Unite in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Highlights:

Breast cancer awareness is a major event observed worldwide in the month of October to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment

In 2018 alone, about 2.1 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed across the world with 627000 death related to breast cancer

All of us should become involved and unite in the fight against breast cancer, which could potentially save the lives of several women, and giving them a chance to lead a normal life Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore, breast cancer awareness month is a campaign observed worldwide in October every year to educate the general population, especially women, about the warning signs of breast cancer and the need to seek urgent medical attention, if they occur. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore,to educate the general population, especially women, about the warning signs of breast cancer and the need to seek urgent medical attention, if they occur.

