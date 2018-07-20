Eating High Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer

Font : A- A+



A high amount of fruits and vegetable consumption may lower the risk of breast cancer especially of aggressive tumors, in women than those who eat less fruits and vegetables, reports a new study. They found that cruciferous vegetables and yellow and orange vegetables had a particularly significant association with lower breast cancer risk. The findings of the study are published in the journal International Journal of Cancer.

Eating High Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer



"Although prior studies have suggested an association, they have been limited in power, particularly for specific fruits and vegetables and aggressive subtypes of breast cancer," said first author Maryam Farvid, a research scientist in the Department of Nutrition. "This research provides the complete picture of the importance of consuming high amounts of fruit and vegetables for breast cancer prevention."



‘Yellow-orange vegetables and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli have a significant association with lower breast cancer risk as they are rich in antioxidants and other micronutrients.’ The researchers analyzed diet questionnaires submitted every four years by participants in the Nurses' Health Study (88,301 women, starting in 1980) and the Nurses' Health Study II (93,844 women, starting in 1991). Data on other potential breast cancer risk factors such as age, weight, smoking status, and family cancer history were taken from biennial questionnaires.



They found that women who ate more than 5.5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day had an 11 percent lower risk of breast cancer than those who ate 2.5 or fewer servings. (A serving is defined as one cup of raw leafy vegetables, half a cup of raw or cooked vegetables, or half a cup of chopped or cooked fruits.)



To find out whether the benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption differed among various types of breast cancers, the researchers analyzed tumor hormone receptor status and molecular subtype. They found that higher consumption of fruits and vegetables was mainly associated with lower risk of more aggressive tumors including ER-negative, HER2-enriched, and basal-like tumors.



Previous work by this research group linked reduced breast cancer risk with higher fiber intake, but the benefits of fruits and vegetables found in this study appear to be independent of their fiber content, according to the researchers. This suggests that other constituents of these foods, such as antioxidants and other micronutrients, may also be important in reducing breast cancer risk.



"While a diet with lots of fruits and vegetables is associated with many other health benefits, our results may provide further impetus for women to increase their intake of fruits and vegetables," said senior author Heather Eliassen, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Chan School and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital.







Source: Eurekalert "Although prior studies have suggested an association, they have been limited in power, particularly for specific fruits and vegetables and aggressive subtypes of breast cancer," said first author Maryam Farvid, a research scientist in the Department of Nutrition. "This research provides the complete picture of the importance of consuming high amounts of fruit and vegetables for breast cancer prevention."The researchers analyzed diet questionnaires submitted every four years by participants in the Nurses' Health Study (88,301 women, starting in 1980) and the Nurses' Health Study II (93,844 women, starting in 1991). Data on other potential breast cancer risk factors such as age, weight, smoking status, and family cancer history were taken from biennial questionnaires.They found that women who ate more than 5.5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day had an 11 percent lower risk of breast cancer than those who ate 2.5 or fewer servings. (A serving is defined as one cup of raw leafy vegetables, half a cup of raw or cooked vegetables, or half a cup of chopped or cooked fruits.)To find out whether the benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption differed among various types of breast cancers, the researchers analyzed tumor hormone receptor status and molecular subtype. They found that higher consumption of fruits and vegetables was mainly associated with lower risk of more aggressive tumors including ER-negative, HER2-enriched, and basal-like tumors.Previous work by this research group linked reduced breast cancer risk with higher fiber intake, but the benefits of fruits and vegetables found in this study appear to be independent of their fiber content, according to the researchers. This suggests that other constituents of these foods, such as antioxidants and other micronutrients, may also be important in reducing breast cancer risk."While a diet with lots of fruits and vegetables is associated with many other health benefits, our results may provide further impetus for women to increase their intake of fruits and vegetables," said senior author Heather Eliassen, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Chan School and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: