medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Eating High Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer

by Iswarya on  July 20, 2018 at 11:12 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A high amount of fruits and vegetable consumption may lower the risk of breast cancer especially of aggressive tumors, in women than those who eat less fruits and vegetables, reports a new study. They found that cruciferous vegetables and yellow and orange vegetables had a particularly significant association with lower breast cancer risk. The findings of the study are published in the journal International Journal of Cancer.
Eating High Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer
Eating High Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer

"Although prior studies have suggested an association, they have been limited in power, particularly for specific fruits and vegetables and aggressive subtypes of breast cancer," said first author Maryam Farvid, a research scientist in the Department of Nutrition. "This research provides the complete picture of the importance of consuming high amounts of fruit and vegetables for breast cancer prevention."

The researchers analyzed diet questionnaires submitted every four years by participants in the Nurses' Health Study (88,301 women, starting in 1980) and the Nurses' Health Study II (93,844 women, starting in 1991). Data on other potential breast cancer risk factors such as age, weight, smoking status, and family cancer history were taken from biennial questionnaires.

They found that women who ate more than 5.5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day had an 11 percent lower risk of breast cancer than those who ate 2.5 or fewer servings. (A serving is defined as one cup of raw leafy vegetables, half a cup of raw or cooked vegetables, or half a cup of chopped or cooked fruits.)

To find out whether the benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption differed among various types of breast cancers, the researchers analyzed tumor hormone receptor status and molecular subtype. They found that higher consumption of fruits and vegetables was mainly associated with lower risk of more aggressive tumors including ER-negative, HER2-enriched, and basal-like tumors.

Previous work by this research group linked reduced breast cancer risk with higher fiber intake, but the benefits of fruits and vegetables found in this study appear to be independent of their fiber content, according to the researchers. This suggests that other constituents of these foods, such as antioxidants and other micronutrients, may also be important in reducing breast cancer risk.

"While a diet with lots of fruits and vegetables is associated with many other health benefits, our results may provide further impetus for women to increase their intake of fruits and vegetables," said senior author Heather Eliassen, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Chan School and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Mediterranean Diet Cancer and Homeopathy Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...