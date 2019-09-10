World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

Highlights:

World Mental Health Day will be observed on Thursday 10 th October, 2019

October, 2019 Its main objective is to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and wellbeing

This year's theme focuses on promoting mental health to prevent suicides World Mental Health Day is observed on 10th October every year to create global awareness about mental illnesses and highlight the importance of preventive measures to tackle the disease. World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and other stakeholders to come together and share their experiences on mental health issues and what needs to be done to make mental healthcare for 'all' a reality. is observed onevery year to create global awareness about mental illnesses and highlight the importance of preventive measures to tackle the disease. World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and other stakeholders to come together and share their experiences on mental health issues and what needs to be done to make mental healthcare for 'all' a reality.

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

