Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine’s Day 2022

Valentine's Day is a spell to express out your love to your better halves, inviting equal stress, fear, and anxiety (not anxiety disorder) to make everything seem overwhelming and perfect!



Valentine's Day and Mental Health

As the season of red roses, chocolates, dinner dates, love, and celebration unfold with Valentine's Day , the trip can also be likewise stressful during these times of COVID and can have a toll on the mental health . This can be even more for singles, those with breakups, or anyone who is not on good terms in their relationship.