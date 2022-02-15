About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Suffering from Long Covid Symptoms? Blame the Vagus Nerve

Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Highlights:
  • Vagus nerve damage is the reason for some long Covid symptoms
  • The functions of vagus nerve include controlling heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating
  • Damage of the nerve can cause dysphonia, dysphagia, tachycardia, orthostatic hypotension

Long Covid symptoms can be caused due to the damage of the vagus nerve, which is one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, reveals a study.

The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.

The nerve is responsible for a wide variety of bodily functions, including controlling heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, transferring food from the mouth to the stomach, moving food through the intestines, sweating, and many others.

The study led by researchers from University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol in Spain, said that SARS-CoV-2-mediated vagus nerve dysfunction (VND) could explain some long Covid symptoms, including dysphonia (persistent voice problems), dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), dizziness, tachycardia (abnormally high heart rate), orthostatic hypotension (low blood pressure) and diarrhea.
"Our findings so far point at vagus nerve dysfunction as a central pathophysiological feature of long Covid," said Dr Gemma Llados from the University hospital.

Long Covid is a potentially disabling syndrome affecting an estimated 10-15 percent of subjects who survive Covid-19. The symptoms are likely to persist from weeks up to a year.

The team performed a pilot, extensive morphological and functional evaluation of the vagus nerve, using imaging and functional tests in a prospective observational cohort of 348 long Covid subjects with symptoms suggestive of VND.

About 66 percent showed at least one symptom suggestive of VND, up to 14 months.

Further tests were carried out in the first 22 subjects with VND symptoms.

"Most long Covid subjects with vagus nerve dysfunction symptoms had a range of significant, clinically-relevant, structural and/or functional alterations in their vagus nerve, including nerve thickening, trouble swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing," Llados said.

The pilot study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) to be held in Lisbon in April.



Source: IANS
More News on:
Brachial Plexus Injury Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

