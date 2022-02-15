Suffering from Long Covid Symptoms? Blame the Vagus Nerve

Advertisement

The study led by researchers from University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol in Spain, said that SARS-CoV-2-mediated vagus nerve dysfunction (VND) could explain some long Covid symptoms, including dysphonia (persistent voice problems), dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), dizziness, tachycardia (abnormally high heart rate), orthostatic hypotension (low blood pressure) and diarrhea."Our findings so far point at vagus nerve dysfunction as a central pathophysiological feature of long Covid," said Dr Gemma Llados from the University hospital.is a potentially disabling syndrome affecting an estimated 10-15 percent of subjects who survive Covid-19. The symptoms are likely to persist from weeks up to a year.The team performed a pilot, extensive morphological and functional evaluation of the vagus nerve, using imaging and functional tests in a prospective observational cohort of 348 long Covid subjects with symptoms suggestive of VND.About 66 percent showed at least one symptom suggestive of VND, up to 14 months.Further tests were carried out in the first 22 subjects with VND symptoms."Most long Covid subjects with vagus nerve dysfunction symptoms had a range of significant, clinically-relevant, structural and/or functional alterations in their vagus nerve, including nerve thickening, trouble swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing," Llados said.The pilot study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) to be held in Lisbon in April.Source: IANS