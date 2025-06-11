Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, June 11). Are Giant Ocean Viruses Behind Algal Blooms and Food Chain Shifts? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 11, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-giant-ocean-viruses-behind-algal-blooms-and-food-chain-shifts-220095-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Are Giant Ocean Viruses Behind Algal Blooms and Food Chain Shifts?". Medindia. Jun 11, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-giant-ocean-viruses-behind-algal-blooms-and-food-chain-shifts-220095-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Are Giant Ocean Viruses Behind Algal Blooms and Food Chain Shifts?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-giant-ocean-viruses-behind-algal-blooms-and-food-chain-shifts-220095-1.htm. (accessed Jun 11, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Are Giant Ocean Viruses Behind Algal Blooms and Food Chain Shifts?. Medindia, viewed Jun 11, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/are-giant-ocean-viruses-behind-algal-blooms-and-food-chain-shifts-220095-1.htm.