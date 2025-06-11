What Happens If the World Stops Fighting AIDS Now?

Despite a record low in AIDS-related deaths since 2004, declining global funding threatens to reverse progress, risking millions of lives by 2029.
- Funding crisis threatens HIV treatment access for millions
- Community groups losing support as demand for services grows
- Human rights violations worsening HIV-related stigma and risks
AIDS still killing one person every minute as funding cuts stall progress
More than 30 million individuals are currently receiving life-saving treatment across the globe. The United Nations' AIDS response has been hailed as a major multilateral success, according to Amina Mohammed, United Nations Under Secretary-General, during a recent General Assembly briefing on the progress and future of the fight against HIV.
Warning Signals Amid Funding DeclineDespite the achievements, Mohammed issued a stark warning: international commitment is waning, financial support is shrinking, and vital HIV systems are being destabilized. She emphasized the growing risk of undoing decades of advancement, highlighting a “series of threats” facing the global response to HIV.
As clinics close and treatment availability dwindles, vulnerable populations—especially adolescent girls and young women face increased risk of infection. The rollback in support is particularly concerning for regions with historically high infection rates and limited access to healthcare infrastructure.
Looming Impact of Cuts to United States Global HIV SupportOne of the most pressing concerns is the potential permanent reduction in funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the United States-led initiative fighting HIV in Africa. The United Nations Joint Programme on HIV and AIDS has warned that without sustained backing, the world could see an additional four million AIDS-related deaths and over six million new infections by 2029.
Mohammed emphasized that short-term budget cuts could destroy years of long-term progress. She called for renewed urgency to address the crisis, urging continued global cooperation and responsibility in fighting AIDS.
Call for Debt Relief and Stronger Health FinancingHighlighting that many sub-Saharan African countries now spend more on debt repayments than on healthcare, Mohammed called for immediate debt relief, global tax reform, and increased international financial support. She stressed that low and middle-income nations require sustainable financing strategies and more assertive leadership to continue the fight against AIDS.
She also stressed the importance of protecting human rights, pointing to how punitive laws, hate speech, and vigilante actions drive marginalized groups away from health services. She warned that such stigma not only undermines human dignity but directly threatens global health progress.
Community-Led Organizations Facing CrisisCommunity-driven groups on the front lines are now being dismantled due to funding shortages—just when their support is most critical. Mohammed urged the United Nations and its global partners to prioritize these organizations, recognizing their pivotal role in reaching vulnerable populations and delivering life-saving care.
She concluded with a message of both hope and caution: the end of AIDS is possible by 2030, but achieving it will require unwavering commitment and immediate action. “Success is not guaranteed,” she reminded.
Although AIDS-related deaths have reached historic lows, the global fight against the disease is at a dangerous crossroads. Shrinking financial support, disrupted services, and growing health inequities could lead to millions of preventable deaths. Urgent international cooperation, sustained funding, and a focus on human rights and community support are urgently needed to preserve hard-won progress.
