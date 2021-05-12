Seaweed Stops COVID Virus Infecting Human Cells

Advertisement

Because other research showed that certain seaweed compounds had antiviral properties, the team decided they wanted to evaluate them against Covid.They then decided to test ulvan because it could be extracted from common seaweed."Ulvan is extracted from marine algae called Ulva, which is also called 'sea lettuce', and is food in places like Japan, New Zealand and Hawaii," Golberg said. "It has previously been reported that ulvan is effective against viruses in agriculture and also against some of the human viruses - and when coronavirus arrived, we asked to test its activity."They grew Ulva algae, extracted the ulvan from it and sent it to the Southern Research Institute in Alabama. There, the US team built a cellular model to assess the activity of the substance produced in Golberg's laboratory.It was found that, in the presence of ulvan, the coronavirus did not infect cells. "In other words," he said, "ulvan prevents the cells from being infected with coronavirus."He stressed that the best thing would be to vaccinate the world. However, it has become clear that this is unlikely to happen -- at least quickly."As long as billions in the low-income world do not have access to the vaccinea the virus is expected to develop more and more variants, which may be resistant to vaccines - and the war against the coronavirus will continue," Golberg said. "For this reason, it is very important, for the sake of all mankind, to find a cheap and accessible solution that will suit even economically weak populations in developing countries."Source: IANS