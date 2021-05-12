Australia: COVID Vaccine Approved for People Aged from 5 to 11

Advertisement

There are approximately 2.3 million Australians in the 5-11 age bracket.As of Saturday, about 88 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over and 67.5 per cent of 12-15 year-olds were fully vaccinated against Covid.On Sunday, Australia reported more than 1,200 new locally-acquired coronavirus cases and eight deaths as the country continues to battle the third wave of the infection.The majority of them -- 980 cases and seven deaths were in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city.The number of cases of the Omicron variant in Australia has increased to 18 after more cases were reported in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and New South Wales (NSW).Parliament House in Canberra was closed on Sunday after a staffer to Greens leader Adam Bandt, tested positive for Covid.Source: IANS