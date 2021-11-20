COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Authorized for All Adults

Booster doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines for all US adults have been authorized by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"CDC continues to encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families, loved ones and communities," the CDC said in a statement on Friday.
This recommendation makes it clear that every adult should or may get a booster six months after finishing the first two doses, unlike the previous one only suggesting boosters to people aged 65 year and older, and to certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for everyone aged 18 years and over.
Source: IANS