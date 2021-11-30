How Effective is Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine After 2nd Dose?

Advertisement

Vaccinated individuals received 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from December 18, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Individuals in both groups were followed until June 30, 2021.During follow-up, COVID-19 infections occurred among 289 vaccinated patients and 1,144 unvaccinated patients.COVID-19 hospitalization occurred among 13 vaccinated and 182 unvaccinated patients, and COVID-19 in-hospital deaths occurred among 1 vaccinated and 25 unvaccinated patients.Vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection remained high across age, sex, racial, and ethnic subgroups, with results ranging from 83% to 92%. Vaccine effectiveness was higher against symptomatic COVID-19 (88%) than asymptomatic COVID-19 (73%).From March to June 2021, 5,619 SARS-CoV-2 positive specimens were successfully sequenced."This study adds to evidence of real-world Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness, particularly among the general population," said Hung Fu Tseng, Ph.D., researcher with the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation and the senior author of the study.In this study fully vaccinated patients are only followed throughout the period that overlapped with the emergence of the delta variant in the United States. Long-term follow-up is ongoing to further evaluate the durability of protection.Source: Medindia