by Colleen Fleiss on  June 7, 2020 at 12:04 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Face Masks, Physical Distancing, Eye Protection Help Prevent COVID-19
Physical distancing of two metres, face masks and eye protection were found to help decrease the risk of COVID-19 infection, says an international team led by McMaster University and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton. The systematic review and meta-analysis was commissioned by the World Health Organization. The findings were published today in The Lancet.

"Physical distancing likely results in a large reduction of COVID-19," said lead author Holger Schünemann, professor of the departments of health research methods, evidence, and impact, and medicine at McMaster.

Schünemann is co-director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases, Research Methods and Recommendations. He also is director of Cochrane Canada and McMaster GRADE Centre.


"Although the direct evidence is limited, the use of masks in the community provides protection, and possibly N95 or similar respirators worn by health-care workers suggest greater protection than other face masks," Schünemann said. "Availability and feasibility and other contextual factors will probably influence recommendations that organizations develop about their use. Eye protection may provide additional benefits."

The systematic review was conducted by a large, international collaborative of researchers, front-line and specialist clinicians, epidemiologists, patients, public health and health policy experts of published and unpublished literature in any language.

They sought direct evidence on COVID-19 and indirect evidence on related coronaviruses causative of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The team used Cochrane methods and the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, and Evaluation (GRADE) approach which is used world-wide to assess the certainty of evidence.

They identified no randomized control trials addressing the three coronaviruses but 44 relevant comparative studies in health-care and non-health-care (community) settings across 16 countries and six continents from inception to early May 2020.

The authors noted more global, collaborative, well-conducted studies of different personal protective strategies are needed. For masks, large randomized trials are underway and are urgently needed.

The scientific lead is Derek Chu, a clinician scientist in the departments of health research methods, evidence, and impact, and medicine at McMaster and an affiliate of the Research Institute of St. Joe's Hamilton.

"There is an urgent need for all caregivers in health-care settings and non-health-care settings to have equitable access to these simple personal protective measures, which means scaling up production and consideration about repurposing manufacturing," said Chu.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Social Distancing may Have to Remain Till 2022: Scientists
Social distancing measures such as restrictions on public gatherings need to be carried out for at least another 2-3 years to contain the spread of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Face Masks at Home Ward Off COVID-19 Infection
A new study has stated that wearing face masks at home helps ward off COVID-19 spread among family members.
READ MORE
Top Tips to Fight Family Burnout During COVID-19 Crisis Revealed
As we move through the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak, all parents need to be mindful of the risks and signs of family burnout. Health expert has revealed simple strategies to help prevent burnout.
READ MORE
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.
READ MORE
Eyelid Bump
Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to chalazion, stye etc., or it could be a generalized swelling due to edema of the eye.
READ MORE
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE
Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Nervous TicEyeVisionLASIK Surgery FactsAllergy Eye DropsRoutine Eye ExaminationQuiz On Eye DonationFloppy Iris SyndromeEyelid BumpCoronavirus