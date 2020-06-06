by Colleen Fleiss on  June 6, 2020 at 11:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Method for Producing Tiny Liquid Capsules Developed
A novel method for synthesizing microcapsules has created microcapsules with a liquid core that are ideal for the storage and delivery of oil-based materials in skin care products. They also show promise in some applications as tiny bioreactors. The findings of the study are published in AIP Advances.

Current production methods for microcapsules involve the use of emulsions, but these often require surfactants to ensure stability of the interface between the inner liquid and the one used to create the outer shell. Since surfactants can adversely affect the liquids involved, other approaches have been tried, including spraying liquids in a strong electric field.

One technique for creating microcapsules that works reasonably well involves the use of tiny channels. This microfluidics approach requires the complete wetting of the tiny channels with the liquids used to make the droplets. This, again, requires surfactants, complicating the fabrication process.


In this new method, a surfactant-free microfluidics process is used. The technique can produce up to 100 microcapsules per second. The output could be even larger at higher flow rates, according to the authors.

To produce the microcapsules, the investigators created a device by etching tiny channels into hard plastic. Two different liquids, an oily one for the core and a different one for the shell, were injected into the channels.

As the liquids are pumped through, droplets form when the immiscible liquids come into contact. The droplets are kept separate from one another with a third liquid and, finally, irradiated with ultraviolet light. This final step causes the outer shell to polymerize and solidify, trapping the liquid core.

The investigators analyzed and optimized the system by trying different flow rates and other operating conditions. The final droplets were examined and allowed to dry overnight at a high temperature, but no evaporation or shrinkage was observed, showing that the microcapsules can be safely stored without rupturing. This makes them ideal for pharmaceutical or skin care applications.

"Another application for microcapsules would be the polymerase chain reaction, PCR," said co-author Nam-Trung Nguyen, of Griffith University in Australia.

Keeping the PCR samples in these tiny capsules allows for implementation of a technique known as digital PCR.

"Each microcapsule could serve as a single microreactor, eliminating the need for well plates," said Nguyen.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

First Nanopharmaceutical Drug Launched
First manufactured nanopharmaceutical drug has been unveiled by Cuba. The drug is a tweaked variety of cyclosporine, used to help prevent transplant rejection.
READ MORE
New Spider Silk Vaccine May Prevent Cancer
Vaccine based on spider silk may prevent cancer and certain infectious diseases. Spider silk microcapsules are capable of delivering the vaccine directly to the heart of immune cells.
READ MORE
New Drug Delivery Technology Relies on Elastic Patch, Releases Drugs When Stretched
The technology comes with an elastic film studded with biocompatible microcapsules and these microcapsules contain nanoparticles that can be filled with drugs.
READ MORE
Polymerase Chain Reaction
PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and for genetic, forensic and evolutionary studies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects