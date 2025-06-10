Real Facts About Cervical Cancer Every Woman Should Know

Can cervical cancer be prevented? Yes! Learn the truths about Human papillomavirus (HPV), screening and vaccines to protect yourself.

Highlights: Human papillomavirus (HPV) can affect any sexually active woman, making regular screening essential for all

The HPV vaccine and Pap tests are both crucial for effective cervical cancer prevention

Early detection and accurate information can make cervical cancer highly treatable and even preventable



Myth 1: HPV Only Affects Promiscuous Women

Myth 2: Having HPV Means You Will Get Cervical Cancer

Myth 3: HPV Infections Always Show Symptoms

Myth 4: Screening is the Only Preventive Measure

Myth 5: Vaccinated Women Don’t Need Pap Tests

Myth 6: Pap Tests Are Needed Annually

Myth 7: Cervical Cancer Ends Fertility

Myth 8: Cervical Cancer is Hereditary

Myth 9: Only Women With Multiple Partners Are at Risk

Myth 10: Pap Tests Detect Other Gynecological Cancers

Myth 11: HPV Vaccines Are Only for Teenagers

Myth 12: Condoms Fully Prevent HPV

Myth 13: Cervical Cancer is Always Fatal

Myth 14: Older Women Are Not at Risk

Myth 15: There’s No Cure for Cervical Cancer

The Path Forward: Prevention and Empowerment

Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern, especially in India, where it is the second most common cancer among women (1). Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and advances in prevention, a cloud of myths and misinformation continues to surround cervical cancer, its causes and its prevention. Understanding the truth behind these myths is essential for timely detection, effective prevention and ultimately, saving lives.Human papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer, can affect any sexually active woman, regardless of the number of partners. Even a single sexual encounter is enough to contract HPV. In fact, studies show that over 80% of women will acquire HPV by the age of 45 years (2). The virus does not discriminate based on lifestyle or relationship status, making regular screening crucial for all women.While HPV infection is common, most cases resolve on their own without causing harm (3). Only persistent infections with high-risk HPV strains can lead to cancerous changes in the cervix. Regular screening through Pap smears and HPV tests can detect these changes early, allowing for timely intervention before cancer develops.Most HPV infections are completely asymptomatic, which means women often have no idea they are infected (3). High-risk strains can silently cause changes in cervical cells. Cervical cancer itself may present symptoms only in advanced stages, such as abnormal discharge, irregular bleeding or pelvic pain (4). This underscores the importance of routine screening for early detection.While Pap tests and HPV screening are essential, lifestyle factors also play a significant role in prevention. Avoiding smoking, delaying the onset of sexual activity and limiting the number of sexual partners can reduce the risk of HPV infections. Other risk factors include co-infections like chlamydia or HIV and weakened immunity.The HPV vaccine is a powerful tool, but it does not protect against all cancer-causing strains of HPV. Even vaccinated women should continue regular Pap and HPV screenings as recommended by guidelines to ensure comprehensive protection.Screening guidelines have evolved. For women aged 21–29, a Pap test every three years is sufficient. For those aged 30–65, a Pap test combined with an HPV co-test every five years is recommended. Women over 65 may be able to stop screening if their previous tests were normal.Fertility-preserving treatments are available, especially for early-stage cervical cancer. A hysterectomy is not always necessary, and many women can go on to have healthy pregnancies after treatment.Unlike breast or ovarian cancers, cervical cancer is not inherited. It is caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains. Vaccination and regular screening remain the best defenses, regardless of family history.The risk of HPV- and therefore cervical cancer- is present with any sexual activity. Even one partner can transmit the virus, making it a matter of exposure rather than the number of partners.Pap tests are designed specifically to detect changes in the cervix. They do not screen for cancers of the uterus, ovaries or fallopian tubes. Separate tests and evaluations are required for those conditions.While the HPV vaccine is most effective when given before sexual activity begins, it is still beneficial for those who are already sexually active (6). Vaccination is recommended for people aged 9–65 years.Condoms reduce the risk of HPV transmission but do not eliminate it entirely, as the virus can be spread through skin-to-skin contact in areas not covered by a condom.When detected early, cervical cancer is highly treatable, with excellent survival rates. Early diagnosis through regular screening is key to successful treatment and long-term survival.HPV can affect women of any age, and cervical cancer can develop long after the initial infection. Regular screening should continue as recommended, regardless of age.Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that is largely preventable and highly treatable, especially when caught early. Treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and many women make a full recovery.Empowering women with accurate information, encouraging regular screening, and promoting HPV vaccination can transform cervical cancer from a looming threat into a preventable reality. By debunking these myths, we can replace fear with action and ensure a healthier, cancer-free future for all.Source-Medindia