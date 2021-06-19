Covid-19 has led to the culture of working from home (WFH), where it has both positive as well as negative effects that depend on the job function, seniority and age, reveals a new study.



A study was conducted by the Associate Professor, Christine Ipsen at DTU Management Denmark, to identify the areas which should be kept in mind by the company's senior officials while formulating strategies for designing remote work in future.

Work from Home: What Factors Influence Employees’ Productivity?