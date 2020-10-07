Ergonomic Tips for Working at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown

‘Breathing, stretching and walking can help loosen your stiffened muscles, back, shoulders and neck. Take breaks in between and movement breaks are better than standing breaks.’

Regular gentle stretching exercises focusing on all relevant muscle groups; listen to your body and dial-up or down as needed or as much as can be tolerated. Use your doorway for a full-body stretch

Aerobic exercise like walking should be done regularly within the house

Deep breathing exercises and a positive optimistic outlook to reduce stress

Endurance exercises involving lightweights and multiple repetitions for muscle groups which are more prone to problems

Hot fomentation and gentle massage for tight muscles

Regular hot water bath

Drinking lots of water and having a healthy well-balanced diet

Avoid sitting in one position continuously for too long

Regular change of posture and breaks from prolonged sitting with walks and movement exercises

Avoid posture which specifically strains one muscle group

Body postures should be such that the head and neck lie along the center of gravity axis

Postures should be such that none of the muscle groups are under constant tension

Workstation should be designed so that the computer screen is at a height, backrest supporting the back and elbows supported on the table. Soft silicon support under the palms so as to avoid wrist hyperextension. Scapular retractions can be done while sitting to reduce neck pain

While doing household chores avoid excessive loads at one go and divide a heavy job into small lighter sections

Take a break in between activities. Movement breaks are better than standing breaks

In case of any pain please consult your doctor for treatment

Dr Malhan notes the common causes of muscle pain we see nowadays include:Muscle cramp is a sudden contraction of one or more muscles. This can be intense and sometimes even lead to muscle injury. Sitting for long hours in a particular posture can lead to muscle cramps along the upper back, shoulder blade and calf muscles. These can be treated by gentle stretching exercises, massage, hot fomentation and good hydration.Muscle strains are injuries due to sudden strenuous contraction of the muscles or a vigorous sudden stretching of the muscle leading to damaged muscle fibers. These are often seen due to unaccustomed or incorrectly done exercises. People are adopting new exercises by watching videos without proper supervision and preparation, resulting in muscle injury. These are treated by rest, ice fomentation, splintage and anti-inflammatory medications.Overuse injuries or repetitive stress injuries are due to a small strain being applied very frequently. This happens due to bad posture with excessive repetitive pressure on a particular muscle or indulging in a particular motion frequently thus causing excessive localized muscle strain.An example is that of a tennis elbow when an individual may develop persistent pain along the outer side of the elbow because of some simple repetitive activity such as doing household chores like lifting, repetitive wrist extension, etc. To treat, one needs to rest the part, and couple it with Ultrasonic Therapy with a Physiotherapist and anti-inflammatory medicine.It is most important to correct what you are doing wrong and perform the repetitive activities in a manner which will not be strenuous for the muscle. This can be done by correct position of joints e.g. keeping a soft support under the wrist joint so as to reduce the extension at the wrist while typing. Correct posture at the workstation with elbows rested and back supported will reduce the risk of neck and shoulder pain.A number of patients with knee arthritis whose mobility levels have decreased are suffering from pain, not just in the knee joint but also the muscles of the thigh and the calf.Source: IANS