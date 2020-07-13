by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 13, 2020 at 12:47 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • COVID-19 imposed social distancing has affected peoples’ lives, and romantic relationships face the brunt of it
  • Virtual efforts will help to rebuild and strengthen COVID-19 induced relationship woes
  • Couples separated by distance, could stay connected via telephone calls, video calls, or letters. They could use the time to revisit past memorable events and make up for any grievances

Tips to Reduce COVID-19- Induced Relationship Woes
The recent pandemic, COVID-19, has imposed restrictions on the normal way of life. The new realities of working from home, home-schooling kids, and physical separation from loved ones, are challenging and take time to get used to. Social distancing and lack of physical contact have greatly affected people's personal lives and strained romantic relationships.

Couples who are dating are separated physically, and this strain is bound to impact the relationship due to lack of communication. Communication is the bedrock of any relationship. Virtual efforts will help reduce the brunt brought on by COVID-19 imposed restrictions and rebuild and strengthen the relationship.

According to Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, "Relationships facing physical distancing and proximity issues need to be nurtured and prioritized. The realization that you miss that relationship is the key factor here. Sometimes we take relationships for granted and forget how important they are. Re-establishing emotional and meaningful communication sets the right vibes for healing."


Few Tips to Keep Relationships Alive

The internet has shrunk the distance between people. Family group chats and virtual dates have helped to stay connected. Couples can keep their relationship alive by engaging in exciting challenges like watching a movie on a shared screen, listening to music, or playing online games. Similarly, a phone call, a short video call, or a message can be used to express concern, which can go a long way.

Letters are more expressive and personal. Communication does not have to be verbal, always. Sharing old photographs or memories is another way of communicating unsaid feelings, and making up for grievances. Writing letters or e-letters also bring a mixed bag of emotions and creativity.

Another way of appreciating each other would be sending gifts. It tells the other person of how we are thoughtful and still cares.

Offering support to people in the community, who need, like the elderly or disabled, will help instill confidence and heal emotionally.

"We must remember that this pandemic is trying to isolate our minds as well and a firm resolve to fight this crisis with the strength of humanity and strong relationships is what will help heal our minds," Dr Anand adds.

Source: Medindia

