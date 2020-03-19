COVID-19 Outbreak: Perfect Tips to Balance Work from Home with Kids

Two University of Georgia family and education experts/faculty have a few recommendations to keep your kids engaged and hopefully provide opportunities to get work done.For starters, maintaining a schedule is a crucial start for success, said Diane Bales, an associate professor focused on child development and families.said Bales.You could even make an activity out of it.While creating that schedule, build in time for age-appropriate academic activities and fun time.Some teachers are providing assignments for students to work on. For others, there are free online resources available to parents. Cheryl Fields-Smith, an associate professor of early childhood and elementary education and author of the bookrecommends OutSchool, which has online courses for ages 3-18 for as low as $5. The Facebook group Amazing Educational Resources has also gathered online opportunities in a spreadsheet, and Scholastic is offering free daily courses based on grade level for students during the pandemic.But be careful not to overdo the academic work.Bales said.They switch activities and have recess and other breaks.The new routine is likely to become a source of stress for parents and children alike, so you'll need to build in time for exercise.Bales said.So, go outside.said Fields-Smith. But take precautions. She recommends wiping down playground equipment and quickly changing into new clothes.For inside activities, consider a dance or cleaning party.she said.For older children, take the opportunity to reminiscence.she said.Offer activities to engage their brains.Fields-Smith recommends a variety of activities depending on the age group, including creating a board game from cardboard complete with game pieces and rules and helping to plan and create meals.And find ways for your children to still be social, even in isolation. You can try daily video chats, allow them to play online video games with friends or even encourage them to write a letter, email or text.Finally, be kind and understanding to yourself and your children, and don't let your schedule make you rigid. And while relying solely on screen time is not optimal for your children, every once in a while it might be the only option.Bales said. "But be creative and think of other ideas as well.Source: Newswise