Beauty Products may Render Toxicity to Health

These chemicals are present in almost every product we use in day-to-day life with many not even perceiving the danger of these products. Despite the removal of these products from the consumer industry, new versions tend to mount at every instance, devising the population at high risk.According to a report by thethese widespread chemical levels have been detected in the blood of 97% of Americans.Some of the highest levels of fluorine concentrations (a marker for PFAS) were found in, more than three-quarters of waterproof mascara (82%), and two-thirds of foundations (63%), as per the data which was unexpected by the study team.This poses anby the "thin, delicate mucous membranes" close to the eyes and can even be ingested from lips which consequently upgrade the risks.This marker is distinct from the inorganic fluorine which is added to drinking water. Among the tested products, an in-depth analysis was performed at an outside lab in the 29 product samples with the highest levels of fluorine. It was found thatsays David Andrews, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, or EWG, a consumer organization that maintains a database on personal care products which contain toxins. He was not involved in the study.The PFAS are intentionally added to the beauty products to render a. The common names for PFAS include PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), perfluorooctyl triethoxysilane, perfluorononyl dimethicone, perfluorodecalin, and perfluorohexaneAnother unintentional reason for these chemicals is not mentioned on the ingredient labels might be due to the raw material impurities or the breakdown of PFAS ingredients that produce other types of PFAS.This tremendous level of has contributed to the schedule of thebill to be launched in the US House and Senate by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. toxicity in cosmetics Debbie Dingell of Michigan.says Collins in a statement.The rule to ban the intentional addition of PFAS in cosmetics shall be issued within 270 days of enactment by FDA, with a final rule to be issued 90 days thereafter. This new legislation anticipates reducing the toxic heavy metals in even baby food.Other cosmetic alliances like the(represent more than 90% of the U.S. beauty industry) andawaits internal scientific review.Several retailers likehave presented a commitment to look for toxic chemicals in beauty products, including those marketed to women of color, skin lightening creams hair straighteners , and relaxers, as per the 2021A collaborative effort of non-profit partner organizations that incorporates the environmental advocacy groupshas been involved in the contribution to the report.Thehighlights the hazards of mercury in skin lightening creams and endocrine-disrupting chemicals in hair relaxers and other products that are marketed to women of color (who use more beauty products than other races). This drives toThe beauty and personal care sector fetched some of the greatest gains to the companies as per the evaluation of the report card.Amidst the abundance of all these chemicals, it is important to find the carcinogenic chemicals toxic to humans. Theis an intergovernmental agency, and part of the World Health Organization that merges scientific evidence to classify these chemicals into five levels:Almost 11 agents out of 113 Group 1 listed agents have been or are currently utilized in personal care products With enormous and long-lasting impacts on health, these PFA chemicals add to the concern of the public. Following are certain stratagems that can be exerted to keep these chemicals out from daily life:Source: Medindia