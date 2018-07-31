medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple, Easy Ways to Improve Efficiency At Workplace

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2018 at 12:21 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

How can bosses improve employee productivity while saving time and resources? Sumesh Menon, CEO and Co-founder, U2opia suggests some ways to improve efficiency at workplace.

Sumesh Menon, CEO and Co-founder, U2opia suggests some ways to improve efficiency at workplace.
Simple, Easy Ways to Improve Efficiency At Workplace
Simple, Easy Ways to Improve Efficiency At Workplace

* Delegate Tasks Based on Skills and Passions: Identifying skill sets and behavior of employees is the epicenter while allocating work to employees. Before assigning tasks, one must assess strength and weaknesses of the employees to execute the timely deliveries. A street-smart, creative, offbeat thinker can be a great match for business development while they may find it difficult to perform routine detail-oriented tasks.

* Persuade and Incentivize Employees: Taking in account employees' views while making a decision can persuade them to work efficiently and encourage them to foster a high level of ownership in their decision making process. A great way to boost the employees' enthusiasm for working efficiently is to reward them for their efforts towards the organization's goal. Recognizing a worker's dedication encourages them to be consistent and further increases their productivity.

* Increase responsiveness With Mobile Technology: Technology has influenced every aspect of human life, for instance in this world of communication, email has actually made surface mail redundant, mobile phones empowering us to talk to anyone instantly by click of a button or through video conferencing wherein we can actually see and partially experience people whom we are talking to. With the inclusion of e-learning, technology has tremendously increased the reach.

* Prioritize the Important and urgent tasks: One can realize the urgency of the task based on the deadlines assigned to it. It is really important to maintain a TDL every day and segregate them in terms of Primary, secondary and least important i.e. which can be carried forward to the next day. This helps in analyzing if the primary tasks of the day are accomplished.

Neerav Jain, CEO and Founder, Cityfurnish India's fastest growing furniture and consumer durable rental platform, recommend the following ways to improve efficiency at workplace:

* Take a Break: It might sound absurd but taking short breaks can help escalate concentration. Taking short breaks during longer tasks improve focus and help to maintain a constant level of performance.

* Efficiency over Perfection: Trying to do everything perfectly is a common practice among professionals but we need to accept that nothing is ever perfect. Instead, we should focus on doing things to the best of our ability and move on. If need be, we can always come back and adjust or improve it later.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals

What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals

Corporate and Workplace Employee wellness programs are designed to improve health of employees, improve morale and make them more productive.

Workplace Bullying

Workplace Bullying

Workplace bullying is physical, verbal or psychological abuse at work. It is a deliberate and disrespectful behavior by an employer, manager or group of people.

Do-Gooders Are More Hated At Workplace

Do-Gooders Are More Hated At Workplace

Being suspicious, jealous or hostile toward those who seem better or nicer or holier than us appears to run deep in the psychological makeup of humans.

Workplace Foods Contribute to Unhealthy Eating

Workplace Foods Contribute to Unhealthy Eating

Foods people get in workplaces across the United States contain high amounts of sodium and low amounts of grains and fruit. Workplace foods are contributing to the national issue of unhealthy eating habits.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...