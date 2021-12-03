by Hannah Joy on  March 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Work from Home: Women Less Productive Than Men
Women were found to be four times less productive than men, reveals a new report. The concept of work-from-home requires rethinking on how we work, especially when it comes to the success of working women across every stage of their careers.

However, according to 'The WFH Inclusivity Conundrum' by Kearney, women living with family members are five times more likely than men to experience an increase in the burden of domestic chores while working from home.

It further added that more than 40 percent companies are still following rudimentary forms of work from home that tend to further exaggerate the homogenous groupings in predominantly male workplaces.


"While working from home, women are four times more likely to be perceived as being less productive than male counterparts. The fear of adjudged as unproductive further prevents women from talking openly about mental health issues," the report said.

Commenting on the findings, Shipra Biswas Bhattacharyya, Partner, Kearney India, said: "The world moved to remote working so rapidly that we couldn't stop and design a workplace that was truly inclusive. Top-down, conscious changes in the way we interact, disseminate information and design policies will impact how women progress within organizations."

The report suggested that there is no one-size-fit-all approach to developing an online-first workplace that will ensure an inclusive environment. But three pillars can help build the first set of actions toward increased inclusivity:

Increasing workplace flexibility: Having the ability to choose working hours, personal time-off, and breaks during the day while also managing household duties and taking time to maintain mental health are crucial.

Avenues for formal and informal networking: Democratization of opportunities to network is crucial to eliminating workplace groupings.

Mental health and counselling: 44 percent women and men say a greater focus on mental health and counselling is needed, especially when the virtual world is at the helm.

Saumya Krishna, Partner, Kearney India said: "It is clear that lifting and shifting the workplace into homes will simply not work. Especially not for women. Women are losing out on networking opportunities, global interactions and avenues for mentorship and sponsorship, post COVID. We need to redesign workplaces, restructure forms of interaction and communication. Otherwise, we take one step forward for work and two steps back for women at work."



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Work from Home Increased Time Spent on Emails
In India, almost 55 percent of millennials feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started working from home.
READ MORE
Work from Home as Much as Possible: Modi
In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians to work from home as far as possible.
READ MORE
Work from Home Leading to Eye, Hearing Problems
Work from home is causing eye and ear problems among children, adolescents and young adults. Doctors pointed out that all these complaints are linked to use of headphones at higher volume, mobile and laptops.
READ MORE
Online Classes, Work from Home Increase Digital Eye Strain Cases
Online gadgets have led to increased incidents of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain, revealed experts.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga