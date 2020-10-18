Online Classes, Work from Home Increase Digital Eye Strain Cases

‘Amid COVID-19 pandemic, work from home and online classes had led to increasing computer vision syndrome cases.
The increase in screen time is due to online classes and work from home, leading to computer vision syndrome.
Computer vision syndrome symptoms include headaches, redness, reduced blinking rate, and dry eyes.
Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman & Medical Director, Centre for Sight and President of All India Ophthalmological Society, said that parents should let their children undergo eye tests as early as one year after birth.
"It should be well established that after a child is born, after it is one year old and for every year it is in school, it should undergo eye checkups and wear glasses if needed. If you need glasses for refractive error correction and do not wear it then it can affect your performance in school and college. Awareness needs to be increased as it is only in India that the largest cause of blindness is cataract, a completely reversible disease,"
he said.
Meanwhile, Anil Rajput, Chairman, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, added to the discussion by speaking on best practices to keep our eyes protected. "It is extremely important that we avoid touching the mucous membrane of our mouth, nose and eyes as any contamination on the surface of any object can easily pass on the virus through this mode. It has also been suggested that glasses provide a shield by protecting the eyes from any droplets that can enter through the eye,"
he said.
Tips to Reduce Computer Vision Syndrome/Digital Eye Strain
- Gaps in between screen time are mandatory.
- Screen time should be a maximum of 30-35 mins at a stretch.
- Practice 20-20-20 rule. Take a break every 20 minutes for about 20 seconds and look at something 20 feet away.
- 20-20-20 rule enhances blood circulation and relaxes eye muscles.
- Take care of room lighting, position of the body, and quality of the computer screen.
Source: Medindia