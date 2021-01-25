by Hannah Joy on  January 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Work from Home Increased Time Spent on Emails
Over 55 percent millennial Indians feel that work from home has increased the time spent on work emails for more than two hours, finds a new survey.

The survey conducted by Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution for teams, highlights that as many as 60 per cent of millennials believe that long email interactions hamper productivity while working from home. It revealed that 57 per cent of millennials feel the need to constantly check their work email every few hours since working remotely.

More than half (52 per cent) of the millennials surveyed said they now check their email as soon it lands in their inbox, which is up by 10 per cent from before WFH began. The survey also found that over 56 per cent of millennials continuously aim to hit 'Inbox Zero' - which is a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times.


When asked about their preferred collaboration tool to connect with colleagues while working from home, 67 per cent of millennials chose a mix of chat platforms and video conferencing tools (Zoom, Google e-meet, MS Teams, Slack, etc), 25 per cent mentioned WhatsApp, and 8 per cent preferred emails.

Commenting on the survey, Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and Co-founder of Hiver said: "As the threat of the pandemic continues, work from home has become a norm. Even as organizations have adopted virtual collaboration tools to make teamwork effective, email continues to drive maximum connections within organizations and externally as well. With automation and integration of advanced technology, Hiver is working towards redefining email management and helping teams stay productive."



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Online Classes, Work from Home Increase Digital Eye Strain Cases
Online gadgets have led to increased incidents of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain, revealed experts.
READ MORE
Work from Home as Much as Possible: Modi
In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians to work from home as far as possible.
READ MORE
Employees Ready to Sacrifice Showers and Spouses To Work From Home
In order to work from home people are willing to go to any extent and are ready to sacrifice a lot, survey finds.
READ MORE
Survey Says 83% Of Indian Workforce Still Nervous About Office Return
In India, about 83% employees are still nervous about going back to the office in the absence of an effective COVID-19 vaccine, revealed a new report.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)