by Colleen Fleiss on  January 24, 2021 at 11:26 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New PTSD Biotypes Enable Improved Tests
New and distinct biotypes for post-traumatic stress disorder, the first of their kind for any psychological disorder have been discovered by PTSD Systems Biology Consortium, led by scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Publishing their work in Molecular Psychiatry in a manuscript first authored by WRAIR's Dr. Ruoting Yang, researchers used blood tests from male, combat-exposed veterans across a three year period to identify two PTSD biotypes, G1--characterized by mild, inherent co-morbidities typical of PTSD--and G2--which includes more severe symptoms typical of PTSD and report more physical distress--with differing genetic markers and underlying mechanisms of disease.

Building on previously published work using machine learning, led by Dr. Francis J. Doyle III, dean of Harvard University's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and computational lead of the PTSD Systems Biology Consortium, findings were expanded and validated with two additional veteran cohorts and an active-duty cohort.


PTSD diagnosis has long been complicated by a reliance on self-reporting of patient symptoms, particularly the underreporting of signs of distress due to perceived stigma. "These findings help overcome that gap, using data that link objective molecular and physiological measures with PTSD biotypes as a screening tool for early indicators of distress and to avert full, chronic PTSD," explained Dr. Charles Marmar, chair of New York University Langone Health's Department of Psychiatry and clinical lead of the PTSD Systems Biology Consortium.

Additionally, one PTSD medication is currently FDA-approved for use in military personnel and is thought to be approximately 50% effective; clinical trials for other medications are further limited in efficacy.

"These data set the stage for physicians to link treatments to specific biotypes, providing a blueprint for targeted therapeutics and better patient outcomes," said Dr. Kerry Ressler, consortium member and chief scientific officer of McLean Hospital.

Researchers with the PTSD Systems Biology Consortium, a network of government and academic laboratories, plan to continue their research to further identify and validate PTSD biotypes to develop better screening tools, including a test to biotype military personnel with probable PTSD symptoms in field settings away from clinicians. Additionally, future studies are planned to incorporate biotyping into clinical trials for PTSD therapeutics currently in development.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
People with PTSD find it difficult to communicate. Take this quiz on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to understand the condition and help you deal with it ...
READ MORE
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management
Eating plans may go haywire during stress, but with a little effort you can put up a well balanced nutritious meal that can help with stress management.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder