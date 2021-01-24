Kitten Tested Positive for COVID-19

‘South Korea has reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in pet.’

During a tracking process, officials found that a mother and daughter staying at the facility were raising three cats -- a mother cat and two kittens -- there. The infected pet is one of the two kittens.Health authorities suspect the cat got the virus from the mother and daughter, who have both tested positive for Covid-19.A government official said it is very rare for pets to transmit the virus to humans, citing health experts, the report said.The Prime Minister urged health authorities to look into the possibility of transmissions between humans and animals and to transparently share the findings for people who live with pets or are often exposed to them.He also asked the farm ministry to consult with health authorities to prepare guidelines for pet owners.While cases of pets getting the infectious virus through their owners have been reported in places like Japan, Hong Kong and Brazil, no such case had been confirmed in South Korea.Source: IANS