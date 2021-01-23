by Colleen Fleiss on  January 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: 14k New Cases, Recoveries Cross 1.02 Cr
In India in the last 24 hours, 14,545 new coronavirus infections have been reported, increasing the overall tally to 1,06,25,428, the health officials said.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day spike in seven months. The country had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that with 163 fresh deaths, the overall toll in India stood at 1,53,032.


As per the Ministry's data, 1,02,83,708 people have recovered so far and currently there are 1,88,688 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.75 per cent, while the fatality rate at 1.44 per cent.

About 84 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16, with approval of two Covid vaccines in the country.

As many as 9,99,065 beneficiaries have received the Covid vaccine jabs so far, with 1,92,581 people inoculated on Thursday.

Source: IANS

