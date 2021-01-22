COVID-19 Vaccination: All You Need To Know About the Consent Form

‘As the surge of nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive has begun this year, two approved vaccinations Serum Institute of India’s Covishield- developed by Oxford -AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin layout their three-page informed consent form. The form provides necessary details regarding the vaccination and its eligibility criteria.’

Any serious adverse side-effects / event that are proved to have occurred due to the vaccine will be paid as compensation by Bharat Biotech - the form stated.notes the form.The production of antibodies against COVID-19 in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials is also very well stated in the consent form.Any information provided to the recipient before taking the vaccine would be archived in the database that is maintained by the immunization program of the government. Also theMeticulous attention is paid to include a factsheet that questions the recipients regarding anyDetails of vaccinations in the past 28 days or pregnancy/nursing status in women, history of any medication for a long-standing disease or radiotherapy are also included in the factsheet.Women who are breastfeeding or pregnant are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.Interchange of the COVID-19 vaccine is also not entertained in all the states and union territories as perSource: Medindia