COVID-19 Vaccination: All You Need To Know About the Consent Form

‘As the surge of nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive has begun this year, two approved vaccinations Serum Institute of India’s Covishield- developed by Oxford -AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin layout their three-page informed consent form. The form provides necessary details regarding the vaccination and its eligibility criteria.’
Any serious adverse side-effects / event that are proved to have occurred due to the vaccine will be paid as compensation by Bharat Biotech - the form stated.
The Vaccination Drive
"The clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trials. Hence, it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean that other precautions related to COVID-19 need not be followed. The Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of COVAXIN for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode,''
notes the form.
The production of antibodies against COVID-19 in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials is also very well stated in the consent form.
Any information provided to the recipient before taking the vaccine would be archived in the database that is maintained by the immunization program of the government. Also the privacy and confidentiality of the information provided by the recipients are maintained as per the declaration of the consent form.
Meticulous attention is paid to include a factsheet that questions the recipients regarding any previous / present ailments or any serious allergic reactions, prior history of COVID-19 infection or any treatment with antibody therapy.
Details of vaccinations in the past 28 days or pregnancy/nursing status in women, history of any medication for a long-standing disease or radiotherapy are also included in the factsheet.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has earlier mandated the use of COVID-19 vaccine only in population above 18 years of age.
Women who are breastfeeding or pregnant are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Interchange of the COVID-19 vaccine is also not entertained in all the states and union territories as per The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Source: Medindia