by Karishma Abhishek on  January 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Boosting a Specific Nutrient may Help Treat Scleroderma
Pathology of scleroderma - a chronic and incurable orphan disease (currently), remains poorly understood. Irreversible and progressive skin and internal organs scarring is the defining characteristic of systemic sclerosis - the most serious form of scleroderma.

The causes of this disabling scarring that occurs in the disease is explored by the study done by Michigan Medicine's Scleroderma Program and the rheumatology and dermatology departments partnered with the Northwestern Scleroderma Program in Chicago and Mayo Clinic.

Human patient samples, preclinical mouse models and explanted human skin were investigated by the team, as published in the journal iScience.


The treatment of scleroderma

"We found that scleroderma inflammation dramatically increases CD38, an enzyme that normally breaks down a metabolic nutrient, NAD+. When NAD+ levels decrease, tissue injury becomes chronic and progresses to scar formation rather than to healthy repair," says study author John Varga, M.D., division chief of rheumatology at Michigan Medicine.

Thus the study states that scarring in the skin, lungs and abdominal wall is prevented by the treatment that acts against NAD+ reduction in the mice, either by boosting the levels of the nutrient genetically or pharmacologically.

Role of a safe and inexpensive dietary supplement - precursor nicotinamide riboside in boosting NAD+ helps prevent skin and other organ scarring. This sheds light on exploring the undiscovered pathogenic role of CD38 in scleroderma scarring.

"These results open the door to entirely novel treatments for fibrosis and scleroderma. Using precision medicine, these treatments could be selectively targeted to block CD38 in scleroderma patients who have elevated CD38," says study author Bo Shi, Ph.D., a research assistant professor of dermatology at Northwestern Medicine.

The present study highlights the use of pre-existing drugs or well tolerated dietary supplements for restoring levels of NAD+. Both of these therapeutic approaches are entirely novel strategies to halt scleroderma's most debilitating side effect.

These strategies in turn halt the most debilitating side effects of scleroderma. Further clinical trials are required to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of these innovative treatments in scleroderma patients.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.
READ MORE
Quiz on Skin
How much do you know about the human skin? Please take this quiz and find ...
READ MORE
Systemic Sclerosis Linked To Genes That Trigger White Blood Cells
Macrophage genes are associated with the development of systemic sclerosis and have been involved in cell death in the skin.
READ MORE
Survival in Systemic Sclerosis Patients Following Lung Transplantation Evaluated in Large Study
Findings presented this week suggest that patients with end-stage lung disease due to systemic sclerosis should not simply be denied lung transplantation.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Cold Weather Injuries
Cold weather-related injuries can occur with or without freezing of tissues near the exposed part. The severity of the injuries is dependent on the temperature and the duration of exposure.
READ MORE
Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables
The produce we consume these days is lower in nutrients than those that were consumed a couple of decades ago. Today’s produce isn’t very healthful and it is only going to go downhill.
READ MORE
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
READ MORE
Eat Your Way to Good Health
A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.
READ MORE
Parry-Romberg Syndrome
Parry-Romberg syndrome (PRS) is a rare condition in which there is progressive hemifacial atrophy. There is gradual shrinkage and degeneration of the skin and facial muscles of one side of the face.
READ MORE
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)SclerodermaSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeDiet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill HealthEat Your Way to Good HealthCold Weather InjuriesDeclining Nutritional Values of Fruits and VegetablesAcute Coronary SyndromeParry-Romberg Syndrome