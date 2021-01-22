Boosting a Specific Nutrient may Help Treat Scleroderma

Pathology of scleroderma - a chronic and incurable orphan disease (currently), remains poorly understood. Irreversible and progressive skin and internal organs scarring is the defining characteristic of systemic sclerosis - the most serious form of scleroderma.



The causes of this disabling scarring that occurs in the disease is explored by the study done by Michigan Medicine's Scleroderma Program and the rheumatology and dermatology departments partnered with the Northwestern Scleroderma Program in Chicago and Mayo Clinic.

‘Pathology of scleroderma – a chronic and incurable orphan disease (currently), remains poorly understood. It is found that the scarring in the skin, lungs and abdominal wall in scleroderma can be prevented by the treatment that acts against NAD+ reduction either by boosting the levels of the nutrient (precursor nicotinamide riboside) genetically or pharmacologically.’

The treatment of scleroderma



"We found that scleroderma inflammation dramatically increases CD38, an enzyme that normally breaks down a metabolic nutrient, NAD+. When NAD+ levels decrease, tissue injury becomes chronic and progresses to scar formation rather than to healthy repair," says study author John Varga, M.D., division chief of rheumatology at Michigan Medicine.



Thus the study states that scarring in the skin, lungs and abdominal wall is prevented by the treatment that acts against NAD+ reduction in the mice, either by boosting the levels of the nutrient genetically or pharmacologically.



Role of a safe and inexpensive dietary supplement - precursor nicotinamide riboside in boosting NAD+ helps prevent skin and other organ scarring. This sheds light on exploring the undiscovered pathogenic role of CD38 in scleroderma scarring.



"These results open the door to entirely novel treatments for fibrosis and scleroderma. Using precision medicine, these treatments could be selectively targeted to block CD38 in scleroderma patients who have elevated CD38," says study author Bo Shi, Ph.D., a research assistant professor of dermatology at Northwestern Medicine.



The present study highlights the use of pre-existing drugs or well tolerated dietary supplements for restoring levels of NAD+. Both of these therapeutic approaches are entirely novel strategies to halt scleroderma's most debilitating side effect.



These strategies in turn halt the most debilitating side effects of scleroderma. Further clinical trials are required to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of these innovative treatments in scleroderma patients.







Human patient samples, preclinical mouse models and explanted human skin were investigated by the team